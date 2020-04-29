Nevada County police blotter: Woman mooning people in park

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a woman pulling her pants down and mooning people. The woman — who has mental health issues — was contacted and was moving on.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported a neighbor with a potbellied pig in the backyard. A warning was issued.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported an irate customer hitting vehicles in the parking lot. The person was escorted off the property.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man camped out, and making a mess. The man was gone when an officer arrived.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a big homeless camp with garbage all around. They were advised to move along. At 6:07 p.m., several callers reported they were still there and possibly shooting drugs. The were contacted and were packing up.

8:47 p.m. — A caller reported something shattered his vehicle window while he was stopped at the intersection of Chapel and Brighton streets.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Glenwood Road reported fireworks. Nothing was located.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a car doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

6:31 a.m. — A caller from Peardon Road reported a possible overdose. A man was given Narcan and then took off on foot.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Waxwing Court reported a missing 3-year-old girl, who was located.

Noon — A caller from Kilham Mine Road reported the theft of a Nikon camera.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a donkey with its head stuck in a fence.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a PG&E scam and threats.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported mail theft.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley and Lower Colfax roads reported a cow in the road. A caller reported the same cow at 10:17 p.m.

9:49 p.m. — A man reported he had been riding a motorcycle near Skillman campground Sunday and was detained by several hikers, who now were claiming he ran over one of them.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:40 a.m. — A caller from a business on New Mohawk Road reported a fraud.

9 p.m. — A caller reported a woman walking on the highway at Highway 20 and Sacramento Street. She could not be located.

— Liz Kellar