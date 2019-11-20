Nevada County police blotter: Woman making unusual sounds during ‘friendly’ disturbance
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
11:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported road rage with a driver screaming and making an obscene gesture.
12:38 p.m. — A woman from Huntington Court reported two men “mean-mugging” her.
3:12 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient destroying a room.
4:03 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a man with a truck loading items back into a transient camp. He was there removing trash.
Wednesday
5:51 a.m. — A woman on South Auburn Street reported she had been assaulted, but did not want to file a report.
6:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a reckless driver unable to walk correctly, who had parked sideways 10 feet from the curb. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
8:59 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of an iPad.
10:29 a.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported ongoing squatting issues. Extra patrols were requested.
12:33 p.m. — A man from Pleasant Valley and Sweetland roads reported PG&E vandalized his trees, broke his well, damaged his fence and his 2,000-pound steer had escaped while he was in jail.
1:13 p.m. — An inmate at the jail reported an assault.
1:28 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tammy Way reported a man in a room he had not paid for.
4:07 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported two men in a vehicle dealing drugs in the parking lot, who then left.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a drunken woman trying to hit and kick people. She was asking for money and became angry when the caller refused.
11:27 p.m. — A caller from Lode Line Way reported a person having a party and smoking crack.
11:47 p.m. — A woman from Highway 20 reported someone was just in her mailbox.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
3:02 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a friendly disturbance in a truck in the parking lot. A man’s pants were down and a woman was making unusual sounds. They were gone when an officer arrived.
6:54 p.m. — A caller from Spring and Finley streets reported a man possibly throwing rocks through a window of a business. Nothing was located.
8:33 p.m. — A caller from Spring and Mill streets reported a broken window.
— Liz Kellar
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.