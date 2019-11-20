Nevada County police blotter: Woman making unusual sounds during ‘friendly’ disturbance

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported road rage with a driver screaming and making an obscene gesture.

12:38 p.m. — A woman from Huntington Court reported two men “mean-mugging” her.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient destroying a room.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a man with a truck loading items back into a transient camp. He was there removing trash.

Wednesday

5:51 a.m. — A woman on South Auburn Street reported she had been assaulted, but did not want to file a report.

6:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a reckless driver unable to walk correctly, who had parked sideways 10 feet from the curb. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

8:59 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of an iPad.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported ongoing squatting issues. Extra patrols were requested.

12:33 p.m. — A man from Pleasant Valley and Sweetland roads reported PG&E vandalized his trees, broke his well, damaged his fence and his 2,000-pound steer had escaped while he was in jail.

1:13 p.m. — An inmate at the jail reported an assault.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tammy Way reported a man in a room he had not paid for.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported two men in a vehicle dealing drugs in the parking lot, who then left.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a drunken woman trying to hit and kick people. She was asking for money and became angry when the caller refused.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from Lode Line Way reported a person having a party and smoking crack.

11:47 p.m. — A woman from Highway 20 reported someone was just in her mailbox.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:02 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a friendly disturbance in a truck in the parking lot. A man’s pants were down and a woman was making unusual sounds. They were gone when an officer arrived.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Spring and Finley streets reported a man possibly throwing rocks through a window of a business. Nothing was located.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from Spring and Mill streets reported a broken window.

— Liz Kellar