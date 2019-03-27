Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman locked in bathroom talked to herself while man rearranged shelves

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:03 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported graffiti in a women's bathroom.

11:18 a.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Neal Street reported a man with a guitar yelling at cars as they pass by.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported a tire that appeared to have been slashed.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man standing outside screaming his head off for the past 10 minutes.

4:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Neal Street reported one of our "problem criminal homeless guys" walking in and out of traffic and waving his hands in the direction of vehicles.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported witnessing someone break through the front doors, then flee.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported she just came home and as soon as she got inside she heard a loud bang, then heard what sounded like a body falling from the ceiling. The caller said the building did have rats but this sounded louder.

9:41 p.m. — A person on the 100 block of West Main Street was arrested on charges of battery of a peace officer.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported her ex saying mean things about her. She was advised to block his number and block him on Facebook.

11:31 p.m. — a caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported someone refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

Wednesday

5:45 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman locked in the bathroom that had been talking to herself. There was also a man outside that wasn't making sense and rearranged shelves inside.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

7:19 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported his stepson attempted to break in and was unsuccessful. Then the stepson broke the back window of the caller's brand new truck.

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported the suspect from a previous call was back on the property. Officers were unable to locate the man.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from Country Lane reported a pickup with a campershell with slashed tires and bumpers missing. The caller thought someone was living inside.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a shady character hitchhiking in the area, possibly related to a disturbance earlier in the month.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Stinson Drive reported a sick skunk in the front yard that needed dispatched.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a drunk person just attempted to punch him in the back of the head for no reason while he was getting coffee.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Road reported someone walking out of an abandoned shack holding anti-freeze bottles. The caller said it was unknown if it was drug manufacturing related.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from Sontag Road reported her brother was on the property and threatening her. The caller had a "mandate" not a restraining order that he couldn't be on the property. The caller said there were other people on the property that were former roommates, peacefully getting their property and not involved in the trespass.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported there were people inside a closed business.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a van in the parking lot that appeared to have someone sleeping inside.

— Ross Maak