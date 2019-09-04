Nevada County police blotter: Woman just wants ice chest back, not the pot inside

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:53 a.m. — A caller from Dogwood Lane reported hearing four gunshots and a man yelling.

1:14 a.m. — A caller from Bear River Campground reported a loud party.

5:33 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported a vegetation fire. Cal Fire responded and found a possible copper theft from a communications wire, with two lines cut.

6:03 a.m. — A caller from Knolls Drive reported a man threw something at the caller’s vehicle after he was refused a ride. The man then might have gotten into a neighbor’s truck that was parked behind a locked gate. At 8:03 a.m., a caller from Knolls Drive reported a vehicle had been stolen from a carport.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Oscar and Joseph drives reported a mailbox had been broken into.

9:05 a.m. — A caller from Union Hill School reported vandalism.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from a business on Streeter Road reported a burglary to a vehicle.

10:18 a.m. — A woman from Sierra Pines Road reported receiving a scam call about her daughter being kidnapped.

12:29 p.m. — A woman from Sugarbush Court reported the theft of an ice chest full of marijuana. She said she does not care about the marijuana, but she wants her ice chest.

1:46 p.m. — A woman from Valencia Road reported someone threw a party on her property while she was gone.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 reported vandalism with someone leaving water spigots on and flooding the building.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue and Loma Rica Drive reported a man lurking around businesses in the area, checking doors and peeking in windows. He could not be located.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a gunshot victim from Feather Court. A report was taken.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from Mills Road reported vandalism to a vehicle.

5:56 p.m. — A woman from Ridge Road reported someone following her, possible road rage. The other party called to report the woman almost ran over a kid.

6:08 p.m. — A caller reported someone trying to break into a vehicle via computer.

8:06 p.m. — A caller reported a woman was lost off Rex Reservoir Road.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a physical fight involving two people. They could not be located. A man called later to report being the victim. He said he was walking to his vehicle when the other man ripped his shirt, hit him ad made him drop his groceries. He did not want to press charges.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:23 a.m. — A person was arrested for driving under the influence on Bridge and Factory streets.

6:50 a.m. — A caller from a business on Gracie Road reported a burglary.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a man asleep in front of the doorway with alcohol and pills around him. He was cited on unknown charges.

— Liz Kellar