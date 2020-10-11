Nevada County police blotter: Woman in witch hat called a thief

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

3:12 p.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road reported ongoing issues with their neighbor taking and dumping animals down the road, including her cat, forcing her to pick it up from the shelter.

Saturday

8:03 a.m. ­— A caller on Banner Lava Cap and Red Dog roads reported an injured deer on the side of the road. A report was taken.

9:48 a.m. ­ — A caller on Indian Springs and McCourtney roads reported someone driving a truck threw coffee at him while he was riding his bike.

10:10 a.m. ­— A caller on Singing Hills Court and Sunset Ridge Drive reported someone has been harassing him for his political preference. The caller said the suspect has sent letters and drives by screaming at him, with the behavior escalating.

1:41 p.m. — A caller on Lava Cap Mine and Banner Lava Cap roads reported an attempted scam after allowing someone remote access to his computer.

3:24 p.m. ­— A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and brandishing a weapon after a caller on Wolf Mountain Road and Orbit Drive reported someone waving a knife around while in his car.

8:58 p.m. — A caller at Western Gateway Park reported she was locked behind a gate and couldn’t get out. The call was handled by Cal Fire.

10:17 p.m. ­— Callers on Park View and Butte View drives reported a large party going on, possibly endangering children, but did not want to give further information.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:41 a.m. — Police arrested two people on drug-related warrants after a caller near Pioneer Park reported hearing an argument by the creek when the two people involved started chasing the caller.

12:32 p.m. — A man on South Pine and Spring streets was stopped and arrested on suspicion on public intoxication.

7:45 p.m. — A caller on Bridge and South Pine streets reported theft by a woman wearing a witch’s hat. A report was taken.

11:29 p.m. — A driver on Highway 49 and Brunswick Road was booked under suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

Saturday

10:53 p.m. — A caller on Sacramento and Prospect streets reported picking up a hitchhiker who refused to leave his vehicle and offered him “drug money.” The woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

— John Orona