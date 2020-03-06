Nevada County police blotter: Woman gives sister’s name when arrested

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

1:51 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive reported a truck ran into a parked vehicle, and both the driver and passenger were drunk. They provided “expired” information before leaving the scene.

1:58 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported two men stole a bunch of pool balls and left. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and on a warrant.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Glenwood Road reported ongoing construction overnight.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Race Street reported a woman came into a residence while the occupants were sleeping. The caller found the front door open and saw the woman on video footage.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported a man drinking from a tall boy, who left before an officer arrived.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported a two-vehicle collision. Two people were transported to the hospital.

2:21 p.m. — A caller reported cyberbullying.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim who did not want to talk to law enforcement.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with a knife walking around the parking lot. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported stolen medication from a transient camp.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

1:02 a.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported having been beat up.

7:49 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a rogue pig.

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Valley View roads reported the theft of mail.

8:21 a.m. — A woman from Covert Way and Pleasant Valley Road reported a man climbed over the fence and asked for gas, then began yelling at her when he was asked to leave. The neighbors chased the man away.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Rector and Rock Creek roads reported 10 loose goats in the area.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Shadow Hill Road reported the theft of mail from a mailbox.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from the jail requested pickup of found drugs.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported an attempted burglary to a food closet.

7:51 p.m. — A woman reported her sister had just been booked into county jail using her name. The sister was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, impersonating another person, and an outstanding warrant.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:19 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a vehicle ran into a power pole. No injuries were reported.

— Liz Kellar