Nevada County police blotter: Woman ghosts after getting money for gas

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

1:18 a.m. — Several callers from the 400 block of West Main Street reported about six people yelling and running up and down the street, about to fight. The situation was mediated.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported shoplifting.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported fraud on credit cards from a wallet that went missing the day before.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man acting strange and trying to leave, possibly having a reaction to medication and alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a dispute with a customer over French fries. The customer threw food at the door and made racial slurs before leaving.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a man kicking the front door, possibly trying to break in.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:59 a.m. — A caller from Gaston Drive reported hearing footsteps and voices outside, then heard someone coming inside. Nothing was located. At 2:06 a.m., the caller reported people were back in the house, after hearing a crash and footsteps. Nothing was located.

6:27 a.m. — A woman on Wolf Mountain Road and American Ranch Court reported having been hit by a vehicle. She did not need medical attention.

7:52 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Old Mill roads reported a man assaulted a woman. Both parties denied a crime occurred.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Hutto Road reported an illegal marijuana grow.

11:32 a.m. — A man from Thistle Loop reported he met a woman online and gave her money for gas so they could meet. She did not show up and now will not return his calls or contact him.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive reported a fox lying in the middle of the road, not moving. The caller used a piece of log to push the fox over to the side of the road. It could not be located.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road and Matthew Lane reported a fawn with its back leg caught in a fence, with its mother and another fawn standing next to it. The caller then was able to free the fawn.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Jericho Road reported receiving a scam phone call asking her for bank account information and then threatening to send someone to her home.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from Old White Toll Road reported a theft.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Storms Lane reported the theft of a toolbox full of tools.

7:06 p.m. — A woman from Allison Ranch Road reported five men tried to pull her out of her car, were banging on the car and seemed angry. No one could be located during an area check.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:03 a.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported a man threatening to assault an employee and refusing to leave. He could not be located.

2:58 p.m. — A caller reported possible drug sales at a business on Railroad Avenue. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar