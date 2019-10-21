Nevada County police blotter: Woman doesn’t want her cat to see her calling for help

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way requested pickup of bloody needles.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported tools had been stolen from the back of a truck.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man passed out against a building who had been spraying something in his mouth. Another caller reported the man had urinated in front of the building and was out of it. He was cited on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing nitrous oxide.

11:34 a.m. — A caller reported a man assaulted his son. A report was taken.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Arcadia Drive reported an attempted burglary to a trailer.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a woman looking into cars. She was cited on unknown charges.

3:49 p.m. — A man from West Main and South School streets called 911 and kept saying “Kill me kill me kill me I’m dead.” He said he took a joint, and was not making sense. He then said he wanted cars to hit him. He was taken to the emergency room.

3:51 p.m. — A woman from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle had been broken into and a purse stolen.

4:21 p.m. — A caller reported a 10 year old had been grabbed by a man and had marks on his arms. The suspect had left and a report was taken.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man beat up another man. A report was taken.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported needles on the ground, one of which appeared “loaded.”

6:02 p.m. — A man reported another man was trying to hit him in the head with a hammer. A report was taken.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a needle on the ground.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a package from a porch.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported finding a drunken man in his car who was trying to put it in gear even though he did not have the keys. The man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Saturday

10:03 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported ongoing vandalism.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the post office reported the front door was pulled open but entry was prevented. Extra patrols were requested.

1:34 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way requested medical help. She was in the back of her apartment because she did not want her cat to see her calling dispatch, and might have been under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken to the hospital.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a woman and two men in a physical fight.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy Street reported a woman hit a man.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a theft.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a vehicle window had been smashed and items taken.

Sunday

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Glenbrook and Manor drives reported the theft of a bike.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a theft. A woman was arrested on suspicion of petty theft.

1:16 p.m. — A caller reported the bells at the church keep ringing and won’t stop.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

3:14 a.m. — A man from Grass Valley Avenue and Charles Drive reported he is sick of people having parties in the area.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported finding a used needle on the Nevada Irrigation District trail.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Adam Avenue reported vehicles possibly had gas taken from them. Extra patrols were requested.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from The Hollow reported finding an open door to a residence and a person inside who fled. A report was taken.

5:17 p.m. — A woman from Jones Bar Road reported she had been on a walk and heard bullets passing close to her.

6:59 p.m. — A caller reported a man from Egbert Hill Road had been in a physical fight and sustained hand and wrist pain.

7:15 p.m. — A hiker from Banner Mountain Trail reported she was lost, had retraced her steps and couldn’t locate her vehicle. She called back to say she was near the Nevada Irrigation District ditch and a house.

10:31 p.m. — A man from Indian Springs and Pleasant Valley roads reported his father was drunk and shooting at him. The caller had locked himself inside a vehicle and the suspect was trying to get in. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

1:07 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported multiple drunken people who said they had been over-served at a bar. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing marijuana.

— Liz Kellar