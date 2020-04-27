Nevada County police blotter: Woman claims she is being followed by serial killer, ends up in jail

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

6:50 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported a burglary to a truck.

8:06 a.m. — A caller from June Drive reported a man throwing rocks at houses and trailers and making threats to hit someone. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, false imprisonment and vandalism.

Support Local Journalism Donate



9:52 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a possible drug deal. No one was located.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a woman shoplifted items, which were recovered.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a fire.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported graffiti to a trash enclosure.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from Litton and Sierra College drives reported a person looking into cars.

Saturday

12:38 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Mill Street reported people were threatening him with a baseball bat and shovel.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man prying open an electrical box and said he had stolen keys inside. This might be related to a set of keys that had been reported stolen from a business several days earlier.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from North Church and Richardson streets reported a man hitting a woman, who then left in a vehicle.

3:46 p.m. — A caller reported a man with mental health issues assaulted another man with his fists. The situation was mediated.

5:10 p.m. — A man wanted to show officers his “royal Websters dictionary” to show them who he is, as he is the sovereign, supreme ruler or king. He wanted the officer to bring a camera and take a photo of him.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and West McKnight Way reported a vehicle hit a power pole, with the driver leaving on foot.

Sunday

6:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken man yelling about not being able to buy toilet paper.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported a squatter in a vacant residence. A person was advised against trespassing.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Butler Street reported the theft of a credit card.

11:18 a.m. — A caller reported a man choked a 15-year-old girl and shoved her. The situation was mediated.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman stole items and left on foot.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a woman claiming she was being followed by a serial killer. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a shoplifter causing a scene. She left on foot and could not be located.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported finding two hypodermic needles, which were collected for destruction.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of South Auburn Street reported a burglary to a van.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported finding counterfeit money on an inmate.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man walked out with a basket of groceries.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man possibly broke into a vehicle and left in a hurry.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:20 a.m. — A caller from Brac Place reported four gunshots, possibly from two different weapons.

2:36 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Clarks roads reported a man broke out the windows of a vehicle with a rock. When confronted, he said he had “already worked it out with the A.S.P.” and left on foot. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported a man spitting on employees, acting like he was on drugs. He spat on the cashier’s plexiglass barrier and then left in a vehicle.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported someone riding a grocery cart in traffic.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a woman pushed another woman and stole a generator.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported squatters.

11:01 p.m. — A caller reported a man whose vehicle was stuck in mud on a road near Prosser Dam Road.

— Liz Kellar