Nevada County police blotter: Woman claims she is being followed by serial killer, ends up in jail
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
6:50 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported a burglary to a truck.
8:06 a.m. — A caller from June Drive reported a man throwing rocks at houses and trailers and making threats to hit someone. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, false imprisonment and vandalism.
Support Local Journalism
9:52 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a possible drug deal. No one was located.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a woman shoplifted items, which were recovered.
2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a fire.
3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported graffiti to a trash enclosure.
7:22 p.m. — A caller from Litton and Sierra College drives reported a person looking into cars.
Saturday
12:38 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Mill Street reported people were threatening him with a baseball bat and shovel.
12:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man prying open an electrical box and said he had stolen keys inside. This might be related to a set of keys that had been reported stolen from a business several days earlier.
3:21 p.m. — A caller from North Church and Richardson streets reported a man hitting a woman, who then left in a vehicle.
3:46 p.m. — A caller reported a man with mental health issues assaulted another man with his fists. The situation was mediated.
5:10 p.m. — A man wanted to show officers his “royal Websters dictionary” to show them who he is, as he is the sovereign, supreme ruler or king. He wanted the officer to bring a camera and take a photo of him.
6:12 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and West McKnight Way reported a vehicle hit a power pole, with the driver leaving on foot.
Sunday
6:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken man yelling about not being able to buy toilet paper.
9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported a squatter in a vacant residence. A person was advised against trespassing.
10:47 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Butler Street reported the theft of a credit card.
11:18 a.m. — A caller reported a man choked a 15-year-old girl and shoved her. The situation was mediated.
12:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman stole items and left on foot.
1:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a woman claiming she was being followed by a serial killer. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.
5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a shoplifter causing a scene. She left on foot and could not be located.
5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported finding two hypodermic needles, which were collected for destruction.
6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of South Auburn Street reported a burglary to a van.
7:07 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported finding counterfeit money on an inmate.
8:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man walked out with a basket of groceries.
9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man possibly broke into a vehicle and left in a hurry.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
1:20 a.m. — A caller from Brac Place reported four gunshots, possibly from two different weapons.
2:36 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Clarks roads reported a man broke out the windows of a vehicle with a rock. When confronted, he said he had “already worked it out with the A.S.P.” and left on foot. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.
3:27 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported a man spitting on employees, acting like he was on drugs. He spat on the cashier’s plexiglass barrier and then left in a vehicle.
3:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported someone riding a grocery cart in traffic.
5:29 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a woman pushed another woman and stole a generator.
7:05 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported squatters.
11:01 p.m. — A caller reported a man whose vehicle was stuck in mud on a road near Prosser Dam Road.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User