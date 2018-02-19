Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman claims she chased man out of her apartment with a skillet

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street requested contact with a detective. The caller was very offensive and hostile to dispatch. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported thinking someone camping in their vehicle. The caller said they'd asked the people to leave in the past. The caller said there was a man, woman and a couple of cats in the vehicle. Officers admonished the people for camping in the city and in a private lot and the next time would result in a citation.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a transient woman broke into rooms overnight. She had been asked to leave several times and refused. The woman was admonished for camping and trespassing and was moving along.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported someone threatened her life. The caller said she'd chased him out of her apartment with a skillet the other night. The caller said the person was guarding the Pine Street Bridge and not allowing the caller passage to Nevada City so that she may enjoy Mardi Gras. Officers found the report unfounded and no one guarding the bridge.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two suspicious men loitering near dumpsters refusing to leave. The caller said one of the men told the caller he looked forward to being arrested.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone trying to break into her apartment. The people were banging on the door and trying to get into the windows. The caller was with two children. The caller also said someone had been vandalizing her car recently and recently put a note on the car threatening her life. Officers found the reports unfounded.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported her drunk, on drugs neighbor was just in her house and took a mason jar and water.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported security just found someone hiding in a stairwell and thinks he's "planning something" because he gets off work soon. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported he was taking out his trash when he witnessed a man trying to get a 15-year-old girl into a vehicle and fighting with her. When the caller tried to stop them they came at him and the caller punched one of them in the face. The juvenile then ran into the woods.

Monday

1:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported hearing a physical fight with a broken window. The caller said she was concerned because management hadn't called the police. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism.

7:20 a.m. — a caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported her vehicle was stolen the previous evening. The caller said the keys weren't with the car and the caller remembered all the doors were locked. The caller said there wasn't a lot of gas in the car.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported someone was signing for package deliveries but the caller wasn't receiving the packages. The caller said a package was signed for by an individual named "Andrea." The caller wanted officers to contact Andrea and tell her she needs to pay them for the package or return it. The caller was told to follow up with UPS as there wasn't enough information to ID "Andrea." The caller also told police would not demand payment on her behalf.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported shoplifting. The property was returned.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

2:38 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported theft of a golf cart. A report was taken for grand theft auto.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from Rainbow Circle was a fire chief calling to make sure Sierra County phones were rolling over to Nevada County.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from Tiger Tail reported her car was broken into at Independence Trail. The caller said the person activated the phone the previous night and tried to use a credit card at a store in Grass Valley.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from Nutmeg Court reported showing someone how to making an emergency call on a phone and there was no emergency.

10:56 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Nomad Way and Del Mar Way reported a postal service truck in the area. The caller said there was no mail service at the location.

11:12 a.m. — A caller on Somerset Drive reported wanting to know if there were issues with phone company.

12:01 p.m. — A caller was checking to see if her phone worked. She was advised of phone issues.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Lavender Court wanted to talk to whichever agency took his guns. The caller was requesting a number for the Auburn Police Department, wanting to know when he gets his guns back.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Brandy Lane reported neighbors threatening to shoot the caller's dog.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Butler Road wanted to know what's wrong with the phones.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Champagne Lane wanted to know why her phone didn't work and her DSL was down.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Pine Hill Drive wanted to know why her phone didn't work.

6 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive requested a welfare check on her sister. Her sister's husband had been taking her sister's Life Alert bracelet away because he didn't believe in medical assistance. A woman was transported by medical.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported having an argument with her boyfriend, saying he was working on her truck and wouldn't let her know what's going on with it. The caller said he was just laughing at her.

