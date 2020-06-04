Nevada County police blotter: Woman calls to report seeing 3 black men
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
5:10 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a bed sheet was stolen and put on a telephone pole.
6:16 a.m. — A caller from West Empire and South Auburn streets reported a truck speeding and running stoplights.
8:29 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Drive and Sutton Way reported a dirt bike driving, speeding on the sidewalk and all over the road.
10:24 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North School Street reported finding mail dumped in the parking lot, which was returned to the post office.
10:28 a.m. — A caller from Berryman Street reported a storage container had been broken into.
11:29 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hubbard Road reported a neighbor blaring propaganda all day. It was an ongoing issue with the person playing loud music and talk radio, and the person was asked to keep it to a reasonable volume.
1:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person had stolen property in a backpack, who then left on foot. No one was located.
2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a drug deal in the parking lot.
6:16 p.m. — A woman reported three black men had walked into a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. When she was asked if they were being violent, she responded, “Oh, come on!”
6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man had been brake-checking and was rear ended by the vehicle following him. That vehicle pulled over to exchange information, but the first driver sped off.
6:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported tools were stolen from an unlocked truck.
7:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man stole water and Muscle Milk. He paid for the items and was given a ride to the county line.
10:23 p.m. — A caller from Walsh and Pleasant streets reported a car on fire, which was confirmed as having been stolen.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
1:41 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Estates Road reported a bear in the area possibly trying to get in the garbage and tear down a gate.
9:16 a.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported vandalism with a symbol spray painted on a gate.
9:43 a.m. — A caller from Selby Lane reported the theft of mail from a group mailbox.
9:52 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Springs Drive reported the theft of a prescription from a mailbox.
10:14 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Bonnie View Way reported a man going through mailboxes. He could not be located.
12:31 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road and Emerald Lane reported a man and woman trespassed, stole items and vandalized property.
2:08 p.m. — A caller reported two carloads of men with protest signs came to shoot at a shooting range.
4:29 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported cars giving off biological contagions.
5:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported the theft of a mountain bike and other items.
5:55 p.m. — A woman from Highway 49 and Shamrock Mine Court reported having been scammed.
6 p.m. — A caller from Reader Ranch Road reported a teen assaulted a staff member with a rock. No medical attention was needed.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
12:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a woman yelling and causing issues. At 4:16 p.m., the woman was reported to be “screaming and raging.” She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, as well as on a warrant.
12:57 p.m. — A man from Long and Martin streets reported having been threatened by someone as he walked by them. A woman called to report a man in a towel walking down the street who appeared to be under the influence. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and possessing marijuana on school grounds.
— Liz Kellar
