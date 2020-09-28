Nevada County police blotter: Woman calls 911 on dogs that don’t listen to her

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:22 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported men yelling, screaming and playing bongo drums. It was patrons at a restaurant.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient on a mental health hold just eloped from the emergency room. Multiple callers then reported he was on Highway 49 waving at people. He was returned to the hospital.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported finding possibly stolen mail from all over Grass Valley in several rooms of previous guests. A report was taken.

12:13 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported someone wrecked her vehicle the previous night and returned it to the driveway. A man from the 200 block of Pleasant Street reported someone hit his fence and his vehicle was in the middle of the street.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported three people in a physical fight.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman tried to steal items, which were retrieved.

4:06 p.m. — A woman from Ocean Avenue reported a pit bull tackled a girl, and she pepper sprayed it.

4:07 p.m. — A man reported the theft of medication on the bus.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported someone broke into a shed the previous night.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men approached three girls and made them uncomfortable, and bought them sandwiches against heir will. They could not be located.

Saturday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported patrons consuming alcohol in the parking lot. Another caller reported a hit-and-run by a DUI driver who had staggered out of the business before getting into a vehicle and backing into a truck, causing minor damage.

4:25 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a possible assault victim, who could not be located.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a leaf blower.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a vehicle ran the red light and T-boned another vehicle.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a robbery.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported four to six men on the playground who broke a piece of equipment.

Sunday

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported a juvenile took another juvenile’s scooter and possibly had a knife.

6:20 p.m. — A man from Highway 20 and McCourtney Road reported a person driving a truck just hit his vehicle in a road rage incident, and he was seeking treatment at the hospital.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman dancing in front of the store with no shirt on, trying to put on a bra. She then was getting dressed. She was advised of a warrant.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Randolph Lane reported a dog attacked livestock.

9 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported an assault by a juvenile that caused a concussion.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Bass Trail reported a credit card fraud.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Garden Bar Road and Rosemary Lane reported a person shooting at them and making threats. A man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Coldwater Road reported a subject in the area was firing a gun to scare a bear away.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported someone scammed a bank account.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Braemar Way, near Dalewood Way, reported vandalism to a stop sign.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported suspected child abuse.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. — A woman from Highway 174 and Day Road reported her dogs do not listen to her and said she doesn’t want them anymore. She was advised to contact the animal shelter.

1:00 p.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive, near Redwood Place, reported a deer stuck in a backyard fence that was upside down and hanging by its foot.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a boat spilling gas onto the road, and was concerned about fire danger.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Palmer Road reported the theft of a generator from a shed, along with a fake Craigslist ad saying the residence was for rent.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Cattail Lane, near Highway 174, reported people riding a quad, drifting and “creating dirt.”

7:16 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman said she had been punched in the back of the head by a juvenile.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Wolf Road, reported someone threw a lit cigarette out of their vehicle window.

Sunday

12:28 p.m. — A caller from Lakeview Place reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported a stolen vehicle.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Meadows Drive reported a possible Craigslist fraud.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road and Emerald Lane reported a vehicle 50 feet down into a tree.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road and Prince Rainier Way reported drums and bongos playing for hours at a time.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court, near New Mohawk Road, reported finding a hunting rifle in the grass.

Saturday

6:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported two vehicles racing on the highway.

Sunday

10:29 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man stole items and tried to fight the caller. He then left and was last seen wearing a black robe and carrying a guitar.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported hearing gunshots and shouting. Nothing was located.

— Victoria Penate and Liz Kellar