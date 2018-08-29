Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman called to say husband wouldn’t leave for 90 days

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle wanted to know why her power was out. She was advised to call PG&E.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle with a 16-17-year-old female passed out that appeared to be tied up. The report was unfounded.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported someone failed to return a rental car.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a transient selling flowers he had removed from their composter.

Recommended Stories For You

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported homeless subjects had been harassing customers at their ATM after business hours, scaring them.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South School Street reported two adults and an infant on the side of a school. The caller said the subjects involved "like to steal things." They were gone when officers arrived.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported hearing a woman screaming and heard music blasting. She could also smell drugs. The occupants were told to keep it down.

10:06 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 600 block of Freeman Lane. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

6:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Garden Bar Road and Wolf Road reported a woman slumped over in a vehicle.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported her husband said he was leaving her but wouldn't leave for 90 days. He bought new furniture and she hurt her foot on it. The caller was advised of 911 usage.

8:23 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Newtown Road and Bitney Springs Road reported a large white van with hippie flags partially blocking the road.

10:33 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Newtown Road and Jones Bar Road reported a large goat with horns at large.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported having a smallish type bird caught in a mouse trap and couldn't get near the bird to free it.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man passed out in a vehicle at the pumps.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Thoroughbred Loop hung up. It was busy in callback. On another callback, the caller said she had a rattlesnake in front of her door but a neighbor handled it for her.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Big Dog Road reported theft of an extension cord.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported someone had her down on the ground. An arrest was made on charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported his wife banging on his bedroom door out of control. The caller called back saying she was hitting him. She was heard screaming and yelling in the background. An arrest was made on charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and domestic violence.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a shoplifter.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Highway 49 reported discovering a very elaborate transient camp near the Elks Lodge.

Wednesday

7:46 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of York Street and Commercial Street. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and fighting in a public place.

— Ross Maak