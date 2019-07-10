Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman called to report she is not lost

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

7:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone overdosing in a running vehicle. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported a girl, bitten by a dog, was taken to the hospital.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported finding IDs and credit cards.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way made an online report of a burglary.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street made an online theft report.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Columbia Avenue made an online theft report.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way made an online burglary report.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a theft.

3:26 p.m. — A man reported his obnoxious roommates.

5:23 p.m. — A man from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported he was driving when he heard a loud noise and later found a small hole in his truck fender, possibly from a bullet.

6:34 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and West Main streets reported two problem transients, including the drummer boy, were panhandling and consuming alcohol.

6:42 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a truck that had been left running with dogs inside. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.

7:36 p.m. — A woman from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported she was almost mugged by two men after she pulled out money from a bank. One came up to her car and demanded she give him her money and the other opened her car door.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a man lighting weeds on fire. A warning was issued.

9:49 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle accident with the driver switching places with the passenger. It could not be located.

Wednesday

12:59 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Presley Way reported hearing gunshots or fireworks. Nothing was located but a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

5:32 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Judith Court reported mail spread over the roadway.

7:09 a.m. — A caller form Ray and Rainbow roads reported fireworks.

7:33 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Cedar Ridge Drive reported a Crown Victoria driving over 100 mph. It could not be located.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported an assault.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Hilaire Road requested a welfare check on 12 to 14 extremely thin horses. A report was taken.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a burglary.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Adamson Drive reported a tree across the roadway.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Highway 174 reported items stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported the theft of a package.

1 p.m. — A caller from Clydesdale Road reported vandalism.

3:18 p.m. — A caller reported possible elder abuse.

4:15 p.m. — A caller form Banner Lava Cap Road reported a woman trying to break into a residence. She was gone when a deputy arrived.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding reported the theft of a license plate off a boat trailer.

7:24 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported a large pile of mail.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a man ran across the neighbor’s property and dove into the bushes. The neighbor said it was a man named Wyatt, who broke into his residence. He could not be located.

10:30 p.m. — A woman from Tyler Foote Crossing Road called from a pay phone to say she was not lost.

11:10 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a woman talking to herself and looking into windows. She could not be located.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from Clydesdale Road reported the theft of game cameras.

11:26 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue and Charles Drive reported someone shining a flashlight into businesses. They were looking for a lost dog.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:05 p.m. — A caller from South Pine and Clark streets reported a man pulled a handgun out of his pocket and was looking at it. It was a pellet gun and was taken for safekeeping.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from Deer Creek reported two men camping under the Broad Street bridge and one was throwing rocks. They could not be located.

— Liz Kellar