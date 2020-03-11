Nevada County police blotter: Woman advised to stop using Siri to call hospital

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:36 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported vandalism to a building.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a possible drug deal.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a screaming woman. Another caller reported the woman was walking down the street with her pants down, wearing no underwear. She was taken to the hospital.

3:22 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a purse from a shopping basket.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a car battery.

4:20 p.m. — An abandoned 911 call was an elderly woman using Siri to call the hospital. She was advised to dial directly and stop using Siri.

6:06 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a basement.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman dragging a small boy around the store, and requested a welfare check.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man harassing employees and throwing creamers at them. He was advised against trespassing. At 11:37 p.m., a caller reported he had returned, and he was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported someone accessing the roof of the building.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a possible drug exchange.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported a neighbor yelled at her and the neighbor’s dog bit her while she was riding a dirt bike.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Buckeye Circle reported identity theft.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from John Bauer Avenue reported a scam call with the caller saying they worked for PG&E and would turn the power off if they didn’t provide payment.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported identity theft.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Willow Pines Road reported the neighbor’s pigs were on the property being destructive. A warning was issued to the owner.

10:50 p.m. — A woman reported being stuck in the snow on Bowman Lake Road. There were two adults and three children, and they were walking out. They were located at 1:32 a.m. and taken to Colfax to reunite with family members.

11:58 p.m. — A woman from a business on Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported having been assaulted by a bunch of other women, but was refusing to provide more information.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported someone vandalized a business.

— Liz Kellar