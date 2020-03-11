Nevada County police blotter: Woman advised to stop using Siri to call hospital
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
8:36 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported vandalism to a building.
9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a possible drug deal.
12:55 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a screaming woman. Another caller reported the woman was walking down the street with her pants down, wearing no underwear. She was taken to the hospital.
3:22 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a purse from a shopping basket.
3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a car battery.
4:20 p.m. — An abandoned 911 call was an elderly woman using Siri to call the hospital. She was advised to dial directly and stop using Siri.
6:06 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a basement.
6:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman dragging a small boy around the store, and requested a welfare check.
6:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man harassing employees and throwing creamers at them. He was advised against trespassing. At 11:37 p.m., a caller reported he had returned, and he was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported someone accessing the roof of the building.
6:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a possible drug exchange.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
2:36 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported a neighbor yelled at her and the neighbor’s dog bit her while she was riding a dirt bike.
2:50 p.m. — A caller from Buckeye Circle reported identity theft.
3:05 p.m. — A caller from John Bauer Avenue reported a scam call with the caller saying they worked for PG&E and would turn the power off if they didn’t provide payment.
3:15 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported identity theft.
3:33 p.m. — A caller from Willow Pines Road reported the neighbor’s pigs were on the property being destructive. A warning was issued to the owner.
10:50 p.m. — A woman reported being stuck in the snow on Bowman Lake Road. There were two adults and three children, and they were walking out. They were located at 1:32 a.m. and taken to Colfax to reunite with family members.
11:58 p.m. — A woman from a business on Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported having been assaulted by a bunch of other women, but was refusing to provide more information.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
10:59 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported someone vandalized a business.
— Liz Kellar
