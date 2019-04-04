Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman advised to stop calling about parking spot being taken

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men who appeared to be under the influence yelling expletives. One man with an eye patch was drinking from a bottle, and the other fell down as he was walking away. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and making criminal threats, as well as on several outstanding warrants.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested two juveniles be cited for vandalism.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a fence had been broken in the back of the business and items possibly stolen.

11:51 a.m. — A man from Gates Place reported his friend stole his truck keys and ran away, and he couldn’t chase after him because he is too overweight. The key was located in his truck.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a suicidal woman, who was taken to the hospital.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported a man was breaking windows. Nothing was found to be broken and the man agreed to keep it down.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of an iPad and an ID card.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole two bottles of alcohol and a sandwich. A man was advised against trespassing.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the hood of a car was keyed.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a package with custom T-shirts.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter, who was cited.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a woman throwing bottles and planters. She was arrested on unknown charges.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported people smoking crack in a vehicle. Several juveniles were contacted and released to parents.

10:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Bennett Street reported a woman walking on the highway. A second caller reported she was “hanging off” the bridge. The CHP was handling.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:25 a.m. — A man from Tammy Way reported a woman hit and kicked him after finding photos of his child’s mother on his phone. He had a bloody nose but did not want medical attention. A report was taken and a BOLO was issued.

7:25 a.m. — A caller from Union Hill School reported a juvenile was hitting, slapping and kicking a girl.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported a burglary of the snack shack with the theft of the cash register, which contained $70-$85.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Talking Pines Road reported a deer stuck in the mud.

1:03 p.m. — A woman from Scooter Bug Lane reported a swingset listed for free on Facebook was used to leverage a vehicle that was stuck in the mud by people who drove on the property after being advised not to.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Silver Leaf Drive reported the theft of Social Security checks, which were cashed in Georgia.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported a scam.

1:54 p.m. — A woman reported her ex-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend has been calling her a witch who practices black magic, and saying they need to get rid of her.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Drive and Erin Place reported a woman who frequently walks in the area and pepper-sprays animals. She pepper-sprayed the caller’s dogs on his property.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Beyers Lane reported a man just walked in the back door of a residence who appeared to be under the influence and who kept saying he was looking for a friend. He could not be located. At 6:44 p.m., the caller reported he was next door and screaming he was going to kill himself. He could not be located.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a man possibly beating dogs.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Mountain Rose Road reported a drunken woman trying to get in a vehicle and leave. She then got into a physical fight before leaving with a man driving.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:43 a.m. — A woman from Church Street reported a man tried to run her over after leaving the courthouse.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a scammer wanted to meet at Rite Aid so the caller could pay $426 for a PG&E bill.

4:10 p.m. — A man from Sacramento and Adams streets reported a man stole his money and choked him with a chain before fleeing with a woman in a truck. A report was taken.

8:50 p.m. — A woman from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported someone was driving across her property and would be parking in her spot. She was advised against calling 911. She called back to argue about why she should be allowed to call 911 for someone parking in her parking space, because the suspects could be drug dealers who carry guns. At 9:23 p.m., a man called on her behalf and was advised not to call 911.

— Liz Kellar