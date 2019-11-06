Nevada County police blotter: Whispering caller asking about police patrols seemed suspicious

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man pounding on a car window and screaming. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and violating post-released community supervision.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman shoplifted items from a store.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man had been in the bathroom for over an hour and left it filthy. He had washed his clothes in the sink and left ticks all over. He was advised against trespassing and told not to return to the business for six months.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a wrong-way driver, who could not be located.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from the library reported someone grabbed her purse while she was on the computer and stole items including a wallet.

11:52 a.m. — A woman from Celesta Drive reported a phone scam with the suspect telling her law enforcement was looking for her.

1:16 p.m. — A woman from Murphy Street reported a man refusing to leave unless she gave him money, and then put a hose in her bedroom and turned on the water. The situation was mediated.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported seeing a man with his hand around a woman’s neck inside a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a court order, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and violating probation.

4:07 p.m. — A caller reported ongoing drug activity and squatters.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a Bluetooth speaker.

Wednesday

12:37 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a person was trying to get in the window of an apartment.

2:19 a.m. — A caller from Charlene Lane reported a man just came back from rehab and was drunk and causing a disturbance. He had broken some glass and had a cut on his head. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

2:59 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man rode up to the front door on a bicycle and tried to open the door before leaving.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines marina reported the theft of gasoline from a boat.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from Weber Street reported a stolen vehicle.

1:29 p.m. — A woman from Badger Hill Road reported she had been kidnapped by her daughter, who then stole her car. At 1:50 p.m., a caller from Purdon and Murphy roads reported a woman came up the driveway and said another woman hit her in the face with a wrench. The two incidents were related. A report was taken.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Clover Leaf Court reported an embezzled vehicle.

2:25 p.m. — A caller reported a jail inmate had money stolen from a federal benefit credit card.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man parked in the middle of the parking lot. He threw out three bags of something dead, with blood coming from the bags. It might have been an animal because the caller could see fur,

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia and Cliffo roads reported a downed tree partially blocking the road.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Maidu Trail reported two dogs attacking a sheep, which looked dead.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive reported a drunken woman assaulted another woman and was trying to drive away. She was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported finding a bag of cocaine.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive and Woodpecker Way reported a truck stopping at mailboxes. It could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a stolen rear license plate.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a phone or power line down in the road.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Broad streets reported a woman walking in front of vehicles. One slightly hit her and she started banging on the hood. She could not be located.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a fraud.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a two-vehicle collision. An occupant had a head injury and was crawling out of the vehicle.

10 p.m. — A woman from Argall Way reported a person called her and was whispering, asking if police were “doing their rounds” tonight. She thought something seemed suspicious.

