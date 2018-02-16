Nevada County Police Blotter: Wedding crasher passes out on toilet

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:01 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported a man sleeping in the caller's vehicle when she came out of an apartment. The caller confronted the man and he started throwing rocks at the vehicle.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported just getting home and someone had been through the house, the safe key was missing , the bed was destroyed and they possibly came in through the doggie door. The caller said it was hard to tell what was missing since they were going through a remodel, but she would start making a list. The caller added about eight firearms were taken.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported vandalism to a water machine.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men with dogs and backpacks rummaging through items. One had a guitar and the other was very tall.

Recommended Stories For You

5 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Eskaton Circle reported one of the employees believed they had witnessed a resident hit another resident in the head a couple weeks ago.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported a man screaming in the street "eye for an eye."

8:51 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Florence Avenue and Clark Street reported a man screaming and had a backpack. The caller said the man had a 10-inch knife on his waist. An arrest was made on charges of three counts of failure to appear.

Friday

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Arizona reported receiving threatening calls from her son whom she thought was in Yuba City but then thought he was in Grass Valley. The caller said Arizona and Yuba City told her to call Grass Valley Police Department. The caller hung up after being put on hold.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from Northcote Place reported a skunk dying in a driveway that needed dispatched. One shot was fired.

8:44 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Sweetland Road reported an ATM machine stolen sometime the previous night.

8:52 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Magnollia Road and East Hacienda Drive reported rapid fire in the area. Officers found it quiet upon arrival.

9:20 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Red Dog Road and Jasper Agate Court reported a man walking down the road "mad dogging" passing vehicles.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Cole Way requested a welfare check on a puppy that appeared to be neglected and left in a kennel. Officers found four dogs on the property, all healthy and appeared happy.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Silver Fir reported a man with dreadlocks yelling at someone and throwing punches.

12:10 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Bitney Springs Road reported possibly accidentally hitting the emergency button on an Apple watch.

1 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a strange device attached to his house that he couldn't even describe. The box appeared to be part of the security system.

9:55 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Highgrader Road and Rough and Ready Road reported a person shooting off a gun for the last 15 minutes, possibly target practicing. The caller asked to remain anonymous with all the pot growing in the area.

10:28 p.m. — A caller on Grouse Ridge reported being stuck in snow, while AAA said the snow was too deep and they couldn't reach them. The people were brought out on UTVs.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a man cornered the caller and was aggressive toward the caller yesterday after a council meeting.

4:29 p.m. —A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported a transient man in the store shopping the previous day and again Thursday. The man made the caller and other customers uncomfortable and the caller was worried the man was growing too used to the business and requested he be told to leave.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported being a wedding planner and a transient walked into the men's bathroom during the reception and passed out on the toilet.

— Ross Maak