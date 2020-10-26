Nevada County police blotter: Victim of fall too embarrassed about outfit to call 911

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

1:50 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim from the 100 block of Kathleen Way.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from Rockwood Drive reported a person had canceled a ride because they had fallen from a wheelchair and couldn’t get up. The person was contacted and did not want emergency personnel to respond because the person was embarrassed about their outfit, but would accept help from a police officer.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported ongoing issues with trespassing and shoplifting.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifted items. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man looking into vehicles.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a customer bringing “unsightly” people who were trying to do drug deals.

Saturday

1:16 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

5:23 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and McCourtney Road reported a woman walking in the middle of the road. She said she was under the influence of marijuana and was taken to the hospital at her request.

6:26 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported an argument between people in two vehicles after one of the vehicles was racing around the parking lot. They then got out and two men were shoving each other. One vehicle was stuck on the curb and the suspects both left in the other vehicle.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Whiting and LeDuc streets reported a transient camp. A man and a woman were cited on suspicion of possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia, and were gathering their belongings to leave the property.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a handicap placard.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported finding a wallet with controlled substances inside.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported women hanging signs on the stop signs that stated “Your hate is bad for business.”

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a political rally being held in a parking lot without permission.

7:50 p.m. — A man at a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported he was pushed to the ground twice during an altercation over a drink order.

8:15 p.m. — Several callers from the Glenwood Road area reported a loud explosion. Nothing was located.

8:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man left with a full basket of groceries. He could not be located.

Sunday

2:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported someone was being hit in the head with a fist and a skateboard. No one was located.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported the theft of a motorized bicycle worth $800.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a woman in a vehicle possibly doing drugs. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating a court order.

4:18 p.m. — A motorcyclist failed to yield on Dalton Street and was believed to have a warrant.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight. A person was placed on a mental health hold.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported people preparing food with a fire at a picnic table.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from Doris Drive and North Church Street reported a bonfire.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North School Street reported a woman trying to get in a gate. She was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Star Lane reported someone broke into a truck and stole tools.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported the theft of multiple cameras and political signs from the yard.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Woodland Loop reported receiving a fraudulent check for putting an ad on a vehicle in a business scam.

3:41 p.m. — A caller reported that a number of his political signs and an American flag were stolen from his yard.

Saturday

9:28 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a neighbor had shot at least four deer, possible violating Fish and Wildlife regulations.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported finding a pile of possibly stolen mail.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway near Greenwood Road reported finding a woman in her basement who might have been under the influence. She was shooed out and left on foot. At 11:14 a.m., a caller from Rough and Ready Highway near Squirrel Creek Road reported a woman walking into people’s basements.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported possibly stolen mail found in the bushes.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported bank checks and a vote-by-mail ballot on the ground.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Brunswick roads reported finding stolen mail.

6:53 p.m. — A caller between Alta Vista Avenue and Terry Street reported the possible theft of a generator.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from Gold Country Drive reported a burglary with entry made through a locked garage. Multiple items were stolen, including a refrigerator.

8:50 p.m. — A caller reported a doe stuck under her vehicle. It then crawled into the road and was hit by a car.

Sunday

1:56 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road and Dakota Court reported two men jumped a gate and ran through private property.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road and Golden Pines Court reported finding all her vehicle’s doors open and a horse trailer open. Nothing had been stolen.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn and Lost Lake roads reported finding a “massive” container of mail, some of which had been opened.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported finding a trailer that looked like it had crashed. It was an unreported stolen vehicle.

Sunday

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported eight to 10 trespassers.

