Nevada County police blotter: Very scared chicken reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

4:59 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported people carrying boxes of insects who were making openings in the wall of a building to pour insects in. No one was located with boxes of insects.

7:36 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported the theft of tools from a job site.

7:37 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported people camping in a tent near the parking lot.

8:08 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a drunken man walked into a room, fell asleep and wouldn’t leave. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest, as well as an outstanding warrant.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported an attempted burglary with a lock broken.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a very scared black chicken in the parking lot.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Brighton Street reported a driver brake-checking and doing doughnuts. The car could not be located.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a vehicle had been keyed in the parking lot.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported trespassing and burglary.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a dog attacked another dog at the dog park.

3:44 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Mill Street reported a man tried to hit him and had been throwing sticks at him. Neither party could be located.

7:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man throwing trash cans and hitting cars. He was gone when an officer arrived.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

7:24 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a deer stuck in a gate.

7:36 a.m. — A man reported receiving multiple text threatening to terminate his life.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported a man hopped a fence and broke into a vacant trailer.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from Vineyard Lakes Drive reported check fraud.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from Beitler Road reported a husky had killed all the caller’s chickens and now was at the neighbor’s property trying to kill free-range chickens and pigs. The dog then was in with sheep and horses and one sheep was cornered and down. A report was taken.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Celio Road reported vandalism to a vehicle.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from a business on of Mountain Road reported an angry customer just urinated on a building and then left.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 reported the theft of a phone.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Amber Street reported hearing gunshots.

10:17 p.m. — A woman reported a man slapped her and left in a vehicle.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from Chances R Road reported a drunken man drove onto private property and got stuck. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and battery on a spouse.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Nile and Nimrod streets reported that people using a detour were driving at excessive speeds and not stopping at a stop sign. The caller said it was over 30 cars every 60 seconds.

— Liz Kellar