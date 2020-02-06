Nevada County police blotter: Vandalism to ballot box reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:16 a.m. — A woman reported fraud on her bank account after getting gas at a station in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of LaMarque Court reported a theft.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person possibly stole items before leaving.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an extremely intoxicated patient who was leaving against medical advice.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a small fire.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a very drunken man was pulling on car door handles in the parking lot after being asked to leave. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1:39 a.m. — An assault victim from Penn Valley sought treatment at the hospital.

6:09 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported vandalism with the front door lock broken.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from Forest View Drive reported a woman in a sports bra and pants on the porch, trying to open the door and then screaming and pounding on the door.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a person had vandalized a ballot box.

9:18 a.m. — A woman reported a man took her phone and pushed her down. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest, and an emergency protective order was issued.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported credit card fraud.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive requested a welfare check on three pigs with no food or water.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported a neighbor’s hogs had destroyed a fence.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported identity theft.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported an internet gift card scam.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Floral Road reported trespassing.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported the theft of mail.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:58 p.m. — A caller from Broad and York streets reported vandalism to a business.

4 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man stole a $250 ring. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal conspiracy and violating parole.

— Liz Kellar