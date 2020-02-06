Nevada County police blotter: Vandalism to ballot box reported
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
8:16 a.m. — A woman reported fraud on her bank account after getting gas at a station in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway.
8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of LaMarque Court reported a theft.
12:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person possibly stole items before leaving.
4:19 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an extremely intoxicated patient who was leaving against medical advice.
5:32 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a small fire.
7:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a very drunken man was pulling on car door handles in the parking lot after being asked to leave. He could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
1:39 a.m. — An assault victim from Penn Valley sought treatment at the hospital.
6:09 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported vandalism with the front door lock broken.
8:13 a.m. — A caller from Forest View Drive reported a woman in a sports bra and pants on the porch, trying to open the door and then screaming and pounding on the door.
8:28 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a person had vandalized a ballot box.
9:18 a.m. — A woman reported a man took her phone and pushed her down. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest, and an emergency protective order was issued.
1:10 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported credit card fraud.
1:25 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive requested a welfare check on three pigs with no food or water.
1:34 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported a neighbor’s hogs had destroyed a fence.
1:38 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported identity theft.
2:47 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported an internet gift card scam.
5:45 p.m. — A caller from Floral Road reported trespassing.
6:24 p.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported the theft of mail.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
1:58 p.m. — A caller from Broad and York streets reported vandalism to a business.
4 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man stole a $250 ring. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal conspiracy and violating parole.
— Liz Kellar
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.