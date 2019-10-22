Nevada County police blotter: Unruly woman complains bar is ‘not cool’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man kicking a dog, which was bleeding. A report was taken.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of medication from a vehicle.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a possible squatter.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported that a girl assaulted several people. She was placed on a mental health hold.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported an SUV almost hit a woman in a wheelchair and then ran a stop sign while being chased by another vehicle.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a man punching at the air and pulling out a knife. He then put it away.

2:36 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported her tires had been slashed.

4:24 p.m. — A caller reported a runaway juvenile. At 9:49 p.m., a caller reported she was located at McDonald’s in Auburn.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken man urinating in public. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man assaulting a woman in a vehicle. They were gone when an officer arrived.

11:42 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking in a window. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported someone broke his vehicle window.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported the theft of tools from an unlocked vehicle.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Fifield Road reported phone fraud.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from Little Mustang Court reported a very drunken man breaking items in a home. A report was taken.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Hemlock Drive reported an assault.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the jail requested a pickup of drugs found on an inmate.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley School reported scaring off four juveniles trying to break in.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported a man had been approaching children at a park.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Hardy Way reported the theft of propane tanks.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill and Pasquale roads reported a person had been looking in the window. No one was located.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in Penn Valley Drive reported kicking out an unruly woman who had threatened to kill the owner. She said she had gone to the bar to drink water, said the bar was not cool and added that the bartenders drink while they’re working. She said deputies should be at the bar at all times to regulate the bartenders.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported the theft of a wallet.

