Nevada County police blotter: Two road rage incidents end in physical violence

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:22 p.m. — A man reported people urinating on his truck and throwing cat litter on his deck.

12:39 p.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported a road rage incident. The caller got into a physical fight with the other driver. The parties were separated.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of items from a room.

2:18 p.m. — A man from the 1000 block of Sutton Way said he needed an ambulance to get to the shelter in the 1200 block, then got angry when asked further questions.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from the hospital requested that a man, who was altered and believed he was dead, be brought back to the emergency room. He was last seen walking away. A caller from a business in the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported the man was inside, putting unknown substances on employees and refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing, violating parole and violating post-release community supervision.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a car filled with trash and two people dropping trash on the ground. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a group mailbox had been tampered with.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a burglary to a vehicle with something being cut out of the seat.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a TV from a room.

Tuesday

6:32 a.m. — A man reported a woman punched him during a custody exchange, then leaving in a vehicle.

6:49 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Charter School reported vandalism.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:36 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Wabash Avenue reported hearing about 15 possible gunshots. Nothing was located.

3:53 a.m. — A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported a group of people with a burn barrel. Cal Fire than requested assistance while contacting some “sketch” characters. They could not be located.

7:39 a.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding reported vandalism to security gates.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Durbrow Road reported an assault. The caller was going to the emergency room.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported the theft of items including change, golf balls and business cards from an unlocked vehicle.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported drug activity with a person passed out in a vehicle.

12:06 p.m. — A man reported his vehicle was broken into at Edwards Crossing.

12:49 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on Lake Wildwood and Lake Forest drives. The caller was in a road rage incident and was hit in the face by the other driver.

1:25 p.m. — A woman reported having been bitten by a dog on the Emigrant Trail.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported a vehicle burglary with a gun and some tools stolen.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from Linnet Lane reported a man was “out of his mind” going through mailboxes. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

7:58 p.m. — A man from Highway 20 reported hearing gunshots. Nothing was located.

9:21 p.m. — A woman from Newtown Road reported a man was freaking out and ran his truck into the house. He then was punching holes in the walls. He was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, being drunk in public, resisting arrest and violating parole.

11:58 p.m. — A man from Greenhorn Road reported a home invasion in progress with people in the back shed mixing drugs. The caller was found to be a missing person from an earlier case. A “be on the lookout” alert was canceled and he was cited on unknown charges.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:07 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported three people riding dirt bikes recklessly.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from Nile and Clay streets reported a screaming woman walking down the street. She could not be located.

