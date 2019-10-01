Nevada County police blotter: Twinkie-stealing skateboarder reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:47 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Partridge Road requested extra patrols for speeding vehicles in the area.

9:05 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Freeman Lane requested extra patrols for people ringing the doorbell and running away.

9:59 a.m. — A man reportedly jumped the back gate to the police department, He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and vandalism.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole clothing and left on foot.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Gates Place requested pickup of a loaded needle that had been found.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man drinking a “40.” The man was cited.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman screaming and spitting food at the caller after being asked to stop blocking the door. She then left.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Annex Avenue reported the theft of a laptop and other items from a residence.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man on a skateboard stole some Twinkies.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a group of people loitering and drinking alcohol. They agreed to move on.

10:03 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of West Main Street reported someone laced his weed and he needed medical attention. He called back to say his weed was not laced, cursed at dispatchers and then said someone had been hit. A different man called and said he had nothing new to report, he just didn’t have anything better to say. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, annoying the 911 system, vandalism and resisting arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:26 a.m. — A caller from Combie and Armstrong roads reported a man throwing items at a window near an ATM and flailing around. He could not be located.

5:16 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Ridge Drive reported a woman running down the street screaming for help. The parties were both intoxicated and were separated.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Ranchero Way reported the theft of packages.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Bosa Drive reported possible hunters, who could not be located.

5:06 p.m. — A CHP officer requested assistance with a highway violence incident on Wolf Mountain Road and Sutherland Drive. One of the drivers had been screaming at people and acting under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:17 p.m. — A woman from Ridge Road reported a burglary to a house. She said someone entered and scattered ashes along several windows. There also was a stick tied to a curtain rod.

5:46 p.m. — A caller reported a man was seen driving around “loaded” on beer and Valium on North Bloomfield Road.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a physical fight involving a man and a juvenile. The boy said the man grabbed him by the throat and pushed him on the bed in an altercation involving a PlayStation. A report was taken.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from Harvest Way reported hearing a woman screaming. No one was located.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from Canyon Creek Estates reported hearing 10 to 12 gunshots and then a vehicle speeding away.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Zion Street reported the theft of a landscaping trailer.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Park Avenue reported a theft from a vehicle that included checks. Some items had been returned and there was paperwork from the jail with those items.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Seven Hills School reported the theft of bikes from a fenced area, with the locks cut.

— Liz Kellar