Nevada County Police Blotter: Turban-wearing woman puts three hamburgers down shirt

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Retrac Way reported a man threatening to kill all the animals in a pond. He said he had a gun and possibly was seeing things. He could not be located.

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported squatters in a modular home.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported two aggressive dogs habitually at large.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported the theft of surveillance cameras from a property.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Footwall Drive reported having been charged by a loose dog. The owner was issued a warning.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Elementary School reported vandalism including graffiti.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the Rood Center reported a fraudulent check.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Sharmiden Way reported a dispute over a neighbor’s bull, with the neighbor trespassing with a gun, threatening people and saying he was going to shoot the bull. He was admonished.

4:15 p.m. — A woman from Highway 174 and Orchard Springs Road reported she was the victim of a phone scam and gave the person $4,500.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported the theft of a leaf blower.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive reported an assault.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole a Go Pro and a rear license plate.

9:37 p.m. — A man at the fairgrounds reported having been assaulted by a man but did not need medical attention.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a physical fight at the beer garden.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from Lakeview Way reported hearing gunshots. Nothing could be located.

11:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported a woman who was on meth was “tasing” people. The caller said she was trying to “tase” everyone because they accused her of being high.

Saturday

1:41 a.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive reported someone rang the doorbell and ran off.

1:55 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported someone knocking on the door. No one was located during an area check.

7:14 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Old Wood roads reported a large amount of mail along the road and into a ditch.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported parked vehicles were blocking traffic.

4:11 p.m. — A man reported he pulled over for a motorcycle on Auburn Road and the motorcyclist approached and punched his vehicle, knocking the side mirror off.

6:06 p.m. — A boy was taken to the lost kids booth at the fairgrounds.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported an assault victim. A man head-butted the victim in the nose.

10:41 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a fight near the beer garden.

11:30 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Fat campground reported a group of 20 adults being confrontational and loud.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:52 p.m. — A caller from South Pine Street reported a woman yelling and hitting her head against the bridge. A report was taken.

5:12 p.m. — A woman from Nursery Street reported a man said he was from PG&E and needed to read her meter, and also asked for a public bathroom. PG&E said he was not en employee.

Saturday

9:11 a.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported a woman wearing a turban with three hamburgers down her shirt was stopped from stealing them by an employee and then threw coffee on him. She could not be located.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported the theft of a wallet.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle had been keyed.

8:39 p.m. — A man from Lower Grass Valley Road reported a physical fight with a woman, who then left.

— Liz Kellar