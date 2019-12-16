Nevada County police blotter: Trespasser did laundry, left food

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

5:54 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of both license plates, with the rear plate replaced with a different plate.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a man looking into vehicles. He was advised to move along.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported road rage, with both parties separated.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported a residential burglary.

6:09 p.m. — A caller reported a man with dementia had hitchhiked from Carson City and was walking around downtown. A friend located him and drove him home.

9:38 p.m. — A caller reported receiving threats from a man who had a child with the caller’s ex-wife.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a vehicle accident. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Sunday

8:24 a.m. — A caller from Laurel Lane reported a man beat someone up. The person needed medical attention. The man was arrested on suspicion of battery causing injury and resisting arrest.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle window was shattered while a woman was driving, possibly by someone throwing something.

11:17 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious couple pulling money repeatedly out of an ATM on Sutton Way.

11:32 a.m. — A caller reported seeing his stolen scooter for sale online from a residence on Catherine Lane.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a front license plate.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Race Street reported a physical fight involving two women. No medical attention was needed.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Mill and West Man streets reported the possible theft of a rental car. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to steal a woman’s purse.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported receiving fake bills. The suspect then returned the money.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a person checking vehicle door handles and throwing rocks at employees.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:51 a.m. — A man from Highway 174 reported terrorists impersonating other people and said he was the only genuine person who belonged there. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and violating a restraining order.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Cole Way and Dog Bar Road reported finding mailboxes open, possibly due to mail theft.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported a woman broke down a door and hit a person with a shovel. She was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a man aggressively panhandling. He tried to take a girl’s lollipop and seemed extremely drunk.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Dixon and Squirrel Creek roads reported mailboxes had been broken into and mail stolen.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported the theft of an Adam and Eve painting.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a vehicle theft.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the theft of parts from an engine.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported an unoccupied trailer had been ransacked.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported someone had broken into a vacant residence, leaving food and washed laundry.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from jail reported finding drugs in an inmate’s wallet.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

10:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a person who had been ejected from a bar was refusing to leave. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating probation.

— Liz Kellar