Nevada County police blotter: Trespasser did laundry, left food
Grass Valley Police Department
Saturday
5:54 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of both license plates, with the rear plate replaced with a different plate.
9:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a man looking into vehicles. He was advised to move along.
9:53 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported road rage, with both parties separated.
11:54 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported a residential burglary.
6:09 p.m. — A caller reported a man with dementia had hitchhiked from Carson City and was walking around downtown. A friend located him and drove him home.
9:38 p.m. — A caller reported receiving threats from a man who had a child with the caller’s ex-wife.
9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a vehicle accident. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Sunday
8:24 a.m. — A caller from Laurel Lane reported a man beat someone up. The person needed medical attention. The man was arrested on suspicion of battery causing injury and resisting arrest.
9:04 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle window was shattered while a woman was driving, possibly by someone throwing something.
11:17 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious couple pulling money repeatedly out of an ATM on Sutton Way.
11:32 a.m. — A caller reported seeing his stolen scooter for sale online from a residence on Catherine Lane.
1:32 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a front license plate.
1:52 p.m. — A caller from Race Street reported a physical fight involving two women. No medical attention was needed.
3:32 p.m. — A caller from Mill and West Man streets reported the possible theft of a rental car. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to steal a woman’s purse.
8:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported receiving fake bills. The suspect then returned the money.
9:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a person checking vehicle door handles and throwing rocks at employees.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
12:51 a.m. — A man from Highway 174 reported terrorists impersonating other people and said he was the only genuine person who belonged there. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and violating a restraining order.
8:45 a.m. — A caller from Cole Way and Dog Bar Road reported finding mailboxes open, possibly due to mail theft.
10:17 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported a woman broke down a door and hit a person with a shovel. She was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a man aggressively panhandling. He tried to take a girl’s lollipop and seemed extremely drunk.
12:38 p.m. — A caller from Dixon and Squirrel Creek roads reported mailboxes had been broken into and mail stolen.
1:54 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported the theft of an Adam and Eve painting.
2:05 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a vehicle theft.
3:32 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the theft of parts from an engine.
5:04 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported an unoccupied trailer had been ransacked.
5:58 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported someone had broken into a vacant residence, leaving food and washed laundry.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from jail reported finding drugs in an inmate’s wallet.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
10:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a person who had been ejected from a bar was refusing to leave. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating probation.
— Liz Kellar
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.