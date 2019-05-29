Nevada County Police Blotter: Trash dumper has property returned to doorstep

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:28 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported an unattended baby in a vehicle. A report was taken.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Charter School reported a drunken man yelling and going after vehicles. He appeared extremely intoxicated and was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:37 a.m. — A caller reported a fraudulent check.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man in a truck ran over a flower bed and almost hit two vehicles. He was described as having a stuffed python around his neck.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a vehicle spinning doughnuts in a dirt lot.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported underage juveniles smoking controlled substances in the parking lot. They were gone when an officer arrived. A similar call was made in the 700 block of West Main Street at 12:47 p.m., but no contraband was found.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported the theft of three large totes full of yard sale items from a back yard.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boundy Court reported illegal dumping of trash. It was whip-its, which were returned to the suspect’s doorstep.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a woman was locked out of her residence with an unattended 1 year old inside. Entry was made and the child was OK.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter, who was cited and released.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported credit card fraud.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hill Street reported the theft of a garage door opener and change from an unlocked vehicle.

Wednesday

12:57 a.m. — A caller from Rockwood Drive and Hughes Road reported a woman screaming for help.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a phone scam loss of $500.

1:23 p.m. — A man from Penna Way reported a drunken woman was threatening to call law enforcement and say he beat her up. At 3:30 p.m., a woman called from the hospital to report the man punched her in the ribs and locked her in a room. She then said he punched her in the head and ribs, then changed her story a third time. An EMT on the scene said no injuries were visible. The woman appeared heavily intoxicated and admitted to drinking more than a half-pint of vodka. Her statements could not be verified.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Davis Lane reported hearing a woman screaming last night. No one was located during an area check.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 reported two women left without paying. A suspect was contacted and said the service provided gave her a medical issue.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a student told his class he was going to shoot up the school. A report was taken.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported a package containing drugs.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a 4-year-old boy riding a bike in the road unsupervised. A welfare check was requested.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Springs Road and Marina Drive reported an attempted burglary.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road reported a student threatened to slit the throat of another student.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Commercial streets reported two people possibly in a physical fight. No one was located.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a physical fight.

— Liz Kellar