Nevada County police blotter: Transients reportedly ‘kicking it’

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:03 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman stole a tool and was trying to sell it on Facebook.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported 15 homeless people “kicking it.”

9:39 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported a deer jumped on top of a Toyota Highlander, shattering the windshield.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Northstar Place reported a man going through trash who was riding a bike with a stuffed Nemo on his shoulder and wearing a fishing hat.

12:55 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a transient camp. Piles of trash and clothing were located.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of paint pens and a large marker.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported an AWOL juvenile, who returned and was cited.

2:30 p.m. — A caller reported a theft.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a woman screaming and throwing items. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported multiple people climbing on the horse statue.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man in a vehicle luring people to come pet his dog. He was gone when an officer arrived.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a drunken man who could barely stand and who was panhandling. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Avenue reported the theft of a battery from a travel trailer.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road requested a juvenile be cited for assault.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported a theft.

11:38 a.m. — A caller reported a 15-year-old boy missing from the fairgrounds since 5:45 p.m. the night before. At 6:18 p.m., he was located and returned to a parent.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Canyon View Drive reported the theft of a vehicle.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Evergreen Drive reported the theft of an electric blower.

1:51 p.m. — A called from Long Court reported the theft of medication.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Lake Court reported identity theft.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a lost 4-year-old girl.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Crossing Road reported a fox refusing to leave the backyard.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a man was out of control at an alcohol booth. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a person stole car keys because the caller had been drinking.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:19 a.m. — A caller reported a theft.

12:23 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a man who was only wearing a “banana hammock” watching children swim. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar