Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Transientish’ man acting ‘like he owns the world’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Rockwood Drive reported wanting a man to be removed. The man was refusing to leave and the caller wouldn't say if the man lived there, when asked.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported finding money and wanting to turn it in.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported having a BBQ area reserved for an event and the sink was clogged up.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a well known transient who was "hammered out of his mind." The transient had been running into people and stumbling through the parking lot. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported being verbally assaulted, followed and threatened in a disagreement over his ex girlfriend.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported her boyfriend just walked in with knives strapped to his legs and threatened her over another relationship she is in.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported she was "trippin' or something." She said she needed assistance but only had one beer and something. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

9:49 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of West Empire Street and Highway 20 reported a loose dog causing a traffic backup.

Nevada County Police Blotter

Sunday

12:59 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Pacheco Road and Highway 49 reported being assaulted on the side of a road by his partner's spouse.

1:10 a.m. — A caller from Cobblestone Lane said his life was threatened about a month previous. The caller said a gun was pulled on the caller but didn't want contact that night because his elderly mother was sleeping.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from the South Yuba River reported a vehicle parked for three days. The caller requested a welfare check for a possible lost hiker.

10:15 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Greenhorn Access Road and HIghway 174 reported a man walking in traffic who appeared "transientish." The man was looking people in the eye and didn't appear to be under the influence but was acting "like he owns the world."

3:10 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sierra Drive and Ridge Road reported a man came up to their vehicle "out of his mind," muttering and looking like he was on drugs.

7:57 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Newtown Road and Bitney Springs Road reported multiple people on a bridge with flashlights. The caller was concerned because of recent drugs found in the area.

10:25 p.m. — A caller from Little Greenhorn Road reported five or six shots fired. The caller said it was a regular occurrence and the person had been asked to stop as it was very close to other houses.

— Ross Maak