Nevada County police blotter: Thieves dump items after getting stuck in mud

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:28 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two teens were refusing to go to school. She hung up after a juvenile was heard in the background saying she was extremely drunk.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a jacket was taken from a grocery cart.

2 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman kicked a sign, causing damage. She was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and carrying an open container.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Hughes Road reported an extremely drunken driver. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported four vehicles involved in an accident.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man refusing to leave and drinking alcohol. He was gone when an officer arrived.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Neal streets reported a man driving with a flat tire, who ran the red light.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported an altercation involving a woman and two teen girls in the parking lot. The woman then was reported to be choking one of the girls. The parties were separated and a report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Vicki Drive reported a burglary with the theft of tools and an ATV. Nearly all the property was recovered nearby, the suspects apparently left it after getting stuck in mud.

8:23 a.m. — A caller reported an 8-year-old boy was attacked and choked by another student at Cottage Hill School. The school was handling the disciplinary action.

8:41 a.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 49 and Auburn Road reported an elderly man sitting in a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the road.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Retrac Way reported a truck with a large load of marijuana.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported identity theft and fraud.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Pittsburg roads reported vehicles had been rummaged through.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a dump truck on fire, with a tire that had exploded.

11:32 p.m. — A woman was arrested on Highway 49 and Moonshine Road on suspicion of driving under the influence.

— Liz Kellar