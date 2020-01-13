Nevada County police blotter: Thief reported pushing vehicle down road
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported two men in a physical fight. The victim was contacted and was uncooperative.
12:02 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported two belligerent people with open containers. Both fled but were arrested after a foot pursuit. A man and a woman were booked into county jail on charges of resisting arrest and being drunk in public.
4:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported having a shoplifter in custody.
5:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men checking car doors. They could not be located.
Saturday
7:44 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle with a broken-out window. The owner reported a purse and a wallet had been stolen.
Sunday
9:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported being in a physical fight with a 16-year-old. The situation was mediated.
10:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a burglary suspect was back.
1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Woodland Way reported someone stealing a vehicle and pushing it down the road. They then left, towing the non-operational vehicle. A juvenile was cited on unknown charges.
9:25 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday
9:44 a.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported the theft of a checkbook with checks being written on the account.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported a burglary to the office with a cash box taken.
2:32 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive reported vandalism and theft of copper piping.
Sunday
1:57 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway reported a vehicle rollover.
4:45 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a man screaming for help and trying to get in. A man then was yelling about a tweaker. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and providing a false ID. During booking, he wanted to press charges for an assault.
12:49 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported a burglary to a vehicle.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a physical fight involving a teen and a woman.
7:19 p.m. — A caller reported a man hit a 14-year-old boy. A report was taken.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
2:12 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a vehicle driving at high speed.
6:45 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a vehicle swerving all over the road.
