Nevada County Police Blotter: Thief left with prosthetic right leg

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:05 a.m. — A caller reported her car was broken into while in the parking lot near a bridge on the Yuba River. A fashionable tan shoulder bag, wallet and ID were missing.

11:38 a.m. — A caller on Lone Pine Drive and Magnolia Road reported her right prosthetic leg was stolen from her car within the last few weeks.

3:09 p.m. — A caller on North Bloomfield Road and Harmony Estates Road reported their car was stolen.

10:32 p.m. — A caller on Pepperwood Drive and Knobcone Drive reported her house was egged.

Saturday

12:03 p.m. — A caller on Red Lane and Melody Road reported a stray dog killed his seven chickens.

1:42 p.m. — A caller on Eden Ranch Road and Old Downieville Highway reported that her neighbor has been letting her dog attack birds she’s been feeding. The caller was advised it’s illegal to feed the wildlife.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

3:57 a.m. — A driver on Highway 20 and Sacramento Street was arrested under suspicion of public intoxication.

6:22 a.m. — A man was given a trespassing citation after a caller on Commercial and Broad Streets reported him asleep on her front porch.

4:05 p.m. — A caller on Spring and Factory Streets reported that he is no longer missing.

Saturday

1:16 a.m. — A man was arrested under suspicion of public intoxication after a caller reported he made was causing a problem in a Sacramento Street store.

7:53 p.m. — A caller on Cottage and Main Streets reported juveniles on the roof of a school. Responding officers were unable to locate the trespassers.

— John Orona