Nevada County police blotter: Texts causing PTSD

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:10 a.m. — A calleron Greenhorn Road ad Jamie Way reported a trespasser drunkenly running his motorcycle all over the proprerty.

9:43 a.m. — A caller on Success Road and Banner Mine Way reported her vehicle’s rear passenger window had been broken in. The event was documented.

12:02 p.m. — A caller on Harvey and Countryside Roads reported a possible theft of mail from a group mailbox occuring Wednesday. The caller believes $100 in dresses may have been taken. Extra patrol was requested for the area.

Saturday

11:45 a.m. — A caller on White Antler Road and Rices Crossing Road reported their horse, a brown and white mini pony with a pink halter, took off.

12:28 p.m. — A caller Sundown Place and Burma Oaks Road reported a bear on her property tried to eat her chickens. The event was documented.

9 p.m. — A caller on Buckeye Court and and Chaparral Circle reported her mother and stpefather harassing her via text from other parts of the house, causing her PTSD and panic attacks. The caller refused medical attention.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:47 p.m. — A driver on Nevada Street and Willow Valley Road reported a man and woman shouting and throwing ice at vehicles. The woman was heard by dispatch in the background saying she was being stalked but when the driver rolled down his window to see if she was OK he was spit on. Police were unable to locate either people.

Saturday

6:20 p.m. — A caller on South Pine Street reported finding a wallet. A report was taken.

— John Orona