Nevada County police blotter: Teen reported for breaking family’s self-quarantine

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:15 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported someone broke into a storage unit by kicking it in. There was a syringe in the hallway outside.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a woman by the bathroom, but was unable to say what she was doing or why it was suspicious. The woman was contacted and was out enjoying a break from work.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported people camping with a small warming fire. They were advised to move on.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported finding two homeless people in a vehicle that did not belong to them, and requested extra patrols.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole an item and fled on foot.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported an attempted theft by a person who had shoplifted the night before.

6:28 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man punched her in the face and then left. He said she hit him. No one wanted to press charges and he agreed to stay away.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a very drunken man keeps going out into the middle of the road. He was advised of a warrant.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a power line down with bushes on fire.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a 17-year-old boy just left while the family was on self-quarantine, saying he was going for a walk.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

5:03 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie and Wolf roads reported a belligerent man threatening to kill people.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Carriage Road reported squatters in empty buildings.

9:38 a.m. — A man reported threats and said he was being targeted by the Mexican cartel for an unknown reason. He was advised to change his number.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported credit card fraud.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Mobley Springs Road reported a herd of goats and a dog in the road, which had escaped from an animal hospital.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Black Forest Road reported ongoing issues with trespassing and a recent assault.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Linnet Lane reported a burglary to a locked shed.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Pawnee Trail reported hearing seven gunshots and voices, but couldn’t tell what was being said, due to all the generator noise. At 9:43 p.m., the caller reported hearing more gunshots. Another caller reported hearing fireworks in the area. Nothing was located.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported a man in a Porsche tried to run over kids in the road. He said he would get out of the car and knock their teeth out, and then broke a kid’s scooter.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street requested a welfare check on a man who appeared to be freezing and sick who was sleeping outside a business.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man with his pants down, harassing staff.

— Liz Kellar