Nevada County Police Blotter: Swarm of bees enters living room

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:16 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a man just walked into a nearby wooded area with a handgun in a holster on his hip. The person took the gun out of the holster for a moment, appeared to chamber a round, then put it back into the holster.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a disturbance. An arrest was made on charges of using offensive words in a public place.

11:55 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported a driver travelling at speeds of up to 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a bee swarm came in through an air conditioner vent into the living room.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a man yelling at her. When she was advised no yelling was heard, she said she was inside and he was outside sitting down smoking and was not allowed to be there. She didn't know his name.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man that was ejected from the park on Friday for yelling racial slurs at staff was currently on a nearby street in a vehicle.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley reported a Facebook post that referenced pedophilia. Contact was made with the caller and no crime was found to have been committed.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a man gesturing and standing over a woman, screaming and yelling at her.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man passed out. The man was fine, but became extremely agitated when officers woke him up. The man was moving along.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a motorhome hooked up to septic and power in back of a building. The caller said several RVs dump their waste there and the caller didn't know if it was legal. The caller had pictures and was afraid it may overflow into his yard.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Yuba River Court reporter a man in a vehicle yelled at the caller while driving out. The people were found to be stargazing.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone in front of doors and they were afraid to walk to their cars.

11:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported someone came to her home and was trying to break into her garage. The caller heard an alarm go off across the street. The caller had a tire iron by her home the person was using to break in.

Wednesday

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court was an open line. A woman said "get away from me," "I'll kill you" and "You're dead," along with several expletives.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

1:18 a.m. — A person was stopped on Combie Road. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

2:57 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Carrie Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a vehicle facing the wrong direction going up to every mailbox down the street.

7:56 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported possible fraud. The caller said someone paid off one of the caller's credit cards, then asked the caller to buy gift cards and wait for a check to arrive for $150,000.

8:13 a.m. ­— A caller from Lost Lake Road reported a possible scam, with someone giving her a $1,500 check which she deposited under the guise of recruiting her for a job. The caller was instructed to cash the check, then by $1,400 in gift cards. The caller was bringing documentation to the sheriff's office.

8:23 a.m. — A person at the sheriff's office reported threats and said someone loosened lugnuts on the person's vehicle.

10:18 a.m. — A person from La Sierra Drive requested a welfare check on 15 dogs. The caller said the dogs were flea infested and anemic.

11:01 a.m. — A person was stopped on West McKnight Way. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a substance similar to toluene and a probation violation.

1:23 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Allison Ranch Road reported a driver had a ramp down on a trailer and was dragging it and putting sparks out.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported someone in front of her residence. The caller said a woman said she was lost and appeared to be holding a piece of paper. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

2:49 p.m. — A person at the sheriff's office reported vandalism and trespassing on his property on Highway 174. The caller said his fencing was torn down and his Amazon packages have been stomped on.

8:15 p.m. — A caller from the Dog Bar Bridge reported illegal dumping, including a box with human ashes.

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:39 a.m. — A person was stopped on Deer Creek Trail. A person was arrested on charges of a parole violation.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a dog in the bed of a vehicle. The dog wasn't in active distress but there was no water and it was panting. The vehicle was parked in the shade but the dog wasn't tethered and the owner will at some point be transporting a dog untethered in the bed.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a former co-worker showed up and threatened to beat up the caller.

— Ross Maak