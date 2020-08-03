Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious TikTok video reported
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
6:15 a.m. — A caller from Norlene and Patricia ways reported a woman driving a sedan, looking into mailboxes.
10:25 a.m. — A caller from Brindle Pony Road reported a woman throwing logs and other items into the road and at vehicles.
10:27 a.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported a scam call. He said he was getting calls threatening to send the police, as well as from a woman who wanted money from him.
12:20 p.m. — A woman from Ariel Court reported two dogs attacked her dog.
5:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pingree Road reported vandalism and theft.
6:59 p.m. — A caller from Oak Springs Road reported squatters in an abandoned home.
7:33 p.m. — A caller from Maybert and Washington roads reported the Forest Service needed assistance with five to 10 people shooting guns and blowing things up. They then left on ATVs.
8:11 p.m. — A caller from Quebec reported a TikTok video posted by a woman who said she was being followed, with the IP address registered to a Nevada County residence. The residence had been recently purchased by new owners with no interest in TikTok.
8:28 p.m. — A man from Park Avenue Extension reported two women and a man camping on private property.
9:27 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter and Cottrell roads reported a downed tree blocking traffic.
11:16 p.m. — A man from Badger Court reported a drunken woman hit him multiple times. She was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.
Saturday
12:22 a.m. — A caller from Bobolink Way reported two men in a physical fight.
2:27 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Granitevillle Road and Countrywood Lane reported a bear on the porch.
6:06 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported vandalism.
8:11 a.m. — A man from Starduster Drive reported the theft of a truck.
9:07 a.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported someone broke into a horse trailer and stole personalized belt buckles.
9:27 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a man and woman hitting each other. They denied hitting each other and declined services.
1:03 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported ongoing theft issues.
2:35 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive reported a homeless camp.
7:21 p.m. — Multiple callers from Willow Valley Road reported gunshots. Nothing was located.
8:20 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive reported a man and woman in a physical fight.
8:53 p.m. — A man from Sugarbush Court reported being threatened because the suspects thought he stole a bottle of “nicotine juice.”
10:10 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood and Lake Forest drives reported loud talking and a game of cornhole.
10:54 p.m. — A caller from Stinson Drive and Thornicroft Way reported hearing a chainsaw and leaf blowers and people yelling.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
3:53 a.m. — A caller from Factory and Mill streets reported the theft of a red Honda Civic.
5:46 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Coyote Street reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the road and a possibly drunken woman inside. It could not be located.
2:17 p.m. — A caller from Uren and Hoffman streets reported two people looking into vehicles.
— Liz Kellar
