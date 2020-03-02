Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious sunset watchers, 1 of them ‘exotic looking,’ reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

3:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man walking in the parking lot and trying door handles. He was arrested on suspicion of tampering with vehicles.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a repeat offender had shoplifted and was detained. A citation was issued.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man trying to look in vehicles who then tried to get in a vehicle.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a man and woman in a possible fight, rolling around on the ground. They were gone when an officer arrived.

Sunday

12:10 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Horizon Circle reported someone posted a fraudulent Craigslist ad for his rental property.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to leave who threw hot coffee on the caller. He did not hit the caller, and left the scene.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

4:15 p.m. — A caller from Crestview Drive reported a woman offered a boy a cigarette at the bus stop.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported squatters in a trailer, with a man getting in a confrontation with them to get them to leave.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Black Oak Drive reported a drunken man pushed a woman and then was locked in the house.

Saturday

4:29 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of an iPhone.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Flume and San Francisco streets reported gunshots coming from a transient camp.

5:44 p.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Pine View Heights reported a person chasing another person over a driving dispute.

Sunday

1:04 a.m. — A caller from Vintage Drive reported hearing nine gunshots. Nothing was located.

6:46 a.m. — A caller from Aurora Close reported the theft of a log splitter from a driveway.

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and McCourtney roads reported a black cow blocking the road.

8:57 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a potbellied pig was trespassing.

9:04 a.m. — A man reported a woman attacked him over not allowing her to look at his phone. She could be heard yelling he was hiding something from her. She was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wellswood Way reported a man driving around the property erratically, who then passed out in the vehicle. A report was taken.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Ore De Gold Court reported a man and woman came to the door and wanted to walk the property and watch the sunset. The woman was “exotic looking” and carrying a lap dog. They could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

6:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a man just “dine and dashed.” A report was taken.

Sunday

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a tree was down and blocking the road.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man tried to steal $500 worth of items, which were recovered before the suspect left in a car with a fake paper plate.

— Liz Kellar