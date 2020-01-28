Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious skinhead reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:27 a.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Doris Drive reported a man had just gone through her locked vehicle. Nothing was taken and she did not want to press charges.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a burglary in progress.

10:11 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of multiple square-dancing banners that had been hung near on- and offramps.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft from the patio.

12:46 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported a man attacked her with scissors. He was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, possessing lost property and violating probation. He was being held in jail on $16.500 bond.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported detaining a theft suspect.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Joershcke Drive reported financial elder abuse with money drained from a bank account and checks forged by the suspect.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of Ridge Road reported a vehicle doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:26 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Banner Lava Cap roads reported having found a stolen vehicle.

3:03 a.m. — A caller from Simba Court reported a possible burglary attempt by a man on a bicycle.

6:23 am. — A caller reported death threats from trimmigrants in North San Juan.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Nevada City Avenue reported mail theft from a cluster mailbox, with the back panel removed.

10:31 a.m. — A man on Highway 20 reported his vehicle was stopped by “gatekeepers” who were threatening him with weapons. A person was cited on unknown charges.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported a pit bull attacked another dog.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and John Bauer Avenue reported vandalism to nine mailboxes.

1:28 p.m. — A caller reported a business on Alta Sierra Drive was selling alcohol to minors.

1:45 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 near White Cloud campground reported a semi-trailer slid off the road. No medical attention was needed.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Mountain House Road reported a fraud found via a credit report.

6:45 p.m. — A caller reported someone hacked into an Instagram account and was asking people for money.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from Kneebone Court reported a suspicious skinhead, who could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9 a.m. — A caller from a business on Spring Street reported an employee missing since Jan. 24, who lives in his vehicle. A BOLO was issued.

— Liz Kellar