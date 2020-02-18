Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious meet-up not a drug deal, just romantic rendezvous

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

2:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported three men involved in a physical fight. No one was located.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man tried to steal items and dropped pills and drugs when confronted. He had been doing “whip-its” in the parking lot before leaving in a vehicle.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported possible poisoning of cats.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man driving recklessly on the highway had just pulled in. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sunday

12:34 a.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue and South Auburn Street reported a truck was high-centered in the middle of the road. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a person with a flashlight looking into cars, who then left in a truck.

Monday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported ongoing issues with drug dealing out of a car that parks outside the business.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported detaining a woman who had been shoplifting. She was cited.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from the 1600 block of East Main Street reported the theft of auto parts.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a person driving around, pointing a laser at other vehicles. The car could not be located.

6:55 p.m. — A woman reported her son was jumped by four men in the 100 block of Neal Street. He did not need medical attention and the situation was mediated.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a vehicle parks there every day and meets another vehicle, possibly a drug deal. The drivers were contacted and are in a dating relationship. No drugs or crimes were discovered.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from Washington Street reported a possible break-in at a vacant residence.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Georgia Way reported mail theft in the area.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way and Rough and Ready Highway reported ongoing drug sales and vehicles racing up the street.

5:56 p.m. — A woman from Vintage Drive reported finding a block of rat poison wrapped in newspaper and rubber bands in front of her property, possibly targeting her dogs.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a woman was trying to fight other people at a residence. The woman was reported to be drunk and walked into the wrong residence. The woman then fell and hit her head.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12 p.m. — A caller form Commercial Street reported an aggressive panhandler.

