Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspicious man works for electric company

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:24 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and East Main Street reported vacuuming her vehicle out at a business and a person came up and grabbed her butt with both hands really hard. The person ran off up East Main Street.

11:18 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported a person in a vehicle flipping people off, driving crazy in a parking lot and almost hitting pedestrians.

3:48 p.m. ­— A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported someone who used to live there coming to the residence and looking around during the night. The caller believed the person may have been drinking.

4:50 p.m. ­— A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man who is a known drug dealer had possibly been dealing to juveniles that hung around. The caller had seen the kids nod off and act strange.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported two teenage girls outside threatening to kick down the door and beat up the caller's child.

Tuesday

2:37 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street requested drive by patrols several times a night because there was a hit out for her. She also requested an officer to come and "just be with her."

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:35 a.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a woman acting out of control, yelling, screaming and pretending that she was being intimate with someone. Additional reports indicated the woman was pounding on the walls.

5:12 a.m. — A caller reported finding a smashed phone. The caller was unable to provide a location and kept making very strange comments. The caller was advised if he needed assistance to call back with a location.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a burglary that occurred the previous night with several items missing including medications. The caller possibly knew the suspect's information.

12:57 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Honeysuckle Way reported a man seen on his cell phone and walking up and down the street for about 20 minutes. A vehicle had been going up and down the street as well. The caller believed it to be suspicious but was unable to explain exactly why. The person walking worked for PG&E.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Georgia reported hearing word from a neighbor that a woman who previously lived at an address on Singing Hills Court was back and moving her stuff out as well as taking the stuff that belonged to other people in the residence.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Lane reported an internet scam. The caller had given $250.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Penn View Lane gave a date of birth and last four digits of a social security number to fraud IRS over the phone.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Meadowbrook Court reported loaning large amounts of money to someone in real estate.

­— Ross Maak