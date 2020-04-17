Nevada County police blotter: Suspects hop fence to ‘recreate’ in stadium

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:06 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported that her stalker threatened to have women come after her.

3:21 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported drums or loud music coming from a parking lot. Officers contacted people in the lot. They said they would leave.

9:51 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman camping in front of a business. The woman wasn’t currently there, though her property was, as was human waste.

10:03 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man defecating behind a building.

2:29 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West Main Street reported ongoing issues with transients dumping trash and using the back of the business as a bathroom.

3:21 p.m. — A caller in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a transient stole a TV from an RV.

5:41 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter running from the area. Four other women were running as well. The women had been in a vehicle that was now disabled.

9:22 p.m. — A caller in the 2400 block of Ridge Road reported seeing 100 planes overhead in the past 30 minutes.

9:47 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported four to five transients urinating on trucks and underneath trucks.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:35 a.m. — A caller on Lower Colfax Road reported people shooting weapons out of a dark colored Mustang. Another caller said they heard four shots in a row.

7:04 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a man smoking a meth pipe in front of a business. He then began to walk around a parking lot while screaming.

10:29 a.m. — A caller on Sun Forest Drive, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported that someone was calling him racial names and threatening to call police and send the caller back to Mexico.

11:01 a.m. — A caller in Lake Wildwood reported that someone has altered checks found in mailboxes to state that they’re from the Lake Wildwood Association. The caller said she’d report the fraud to the FBI.

11:12 a.m. — A caller on Butte View reported someone is again loudly playing a trumpet.

12:27 p.m. — A caller on Buckeye Circle reported that he was attacked and driving himself to the hospital, possibly with a broken foot or ankle.

12:59 p.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road reported that a propane heater, electric saw, weed eater and tools were stolen over the past few days from her garage.

2:42 p.m. — A caller on North Ponderosa Way, near Bitney Springs Road, reported that mailboxes were opened and mail stolen.

3:51 p.m. — A caller on Gnomes Crossing reported that he’d trapped a loose yak.

5:24 p.m. — A caller on South Church Street, near Neal Street, reported that people were camping near a back door.

7:10 p.m. — A caller on Ridge Road reported that four or five people jumped a fence to get inside a stadium, where they were “recreating.”

— Alan Riquelmy