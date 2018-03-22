Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspects cut lock off trailer used to store garbage

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:37 a.m. — A person was at the police department because she didn't know where her boyfriend was since the previous night.

8:37 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported being an employee and finding a baggie of unknown brown substance.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a burglary at a business. The caller said suspects cut the lock off a trailer but nothing was taken. The trailer was used to store garbage.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported seeing large flames by a propane tank. There was a company that burns at that location.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone stole a 12 pack of beer.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a woman that possibly vandalized a sign and pulled up flowers. Officers found no damage to any signs but did see someone cut the tops off numerous daffodils.

Thursday

12:21 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Arcadia Drive and Cypress Hill Drive reported a few of his items were taken by his cousin and now the caller believed the items were in a vehicle owned by another person. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

2:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man requesting to be let in but the caller "has a bad feeling" about him. The caller requested he be talked to and told to move along.

3:58 a.m. — A person reported being at the police department waiting for a shop to open so she could get coffee and would like all of the officers to know she was getting a ride to McCourtney Road in a few hours and if she was contacted by any officers before then she has a big gun and would shoot them.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

3:44 a.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported seeing the missing woman in the Ford Explorer in front of her in a drive-thru line in Marysville.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Via Vista reported a guitar and microprocessor taken from an unlocked vehicle some time after 10:30 p.m. the previous evening. The caller found the trunk open in the morning.

12:40 p.m. — A person emailed regarding a possible stolen German shepherd, requesting to remain anonymous.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a stolen wallet in San Francisco the previous night. The debit card had since been used and cancelled. The caller's ID cards were also in the wallet.

2:04 p.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Office reported theft of property that occurred between March 1 and March 19. The caller reported the theft of small lawn art.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Candlewood Court said she was attacked by two dogs. The caller said two dogs took her to the ground and also attacked her dog.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from Royal Plum Way reported a disturbance. The caller believed it was a single person arguing with himself.

11:27 p.m. — A caller reported receiving a call from a woman saying she was assaulted by her husband and was locked out of her residence. An arrest was made on charges of domestic battery.

Nevada city Police Department

Wednesday

12:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported a front passenger window was smashed and bags and a purse were taken.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a dine and dash and suspicious activity in a bathroom. An arrest was made on charges of providing a false identity to a police officer.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of North Pine Street reported multiple thefts from her unlocked vehicle.

5:34 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Coyote Street and Washington Street reported a woman wearing very little clothing on the street. A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported a woman harassing choir members as they arrived.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported theft from a locked vehicle, saying a backpack was stolen containing her credit cards and checkbook.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported her vehicle was broken into while she was at work.

Thursday

1:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported two women refusing to leave a bar and trying to fight customers.

— Ross Maak