Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspects cut lock off trailer used to store garbage
March 22, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
7:37 a.m. — A person was at the police department because she didn't know where her boyfriend was since the previous night.
8:37 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported being an employee and finding a baggie of unknown brown substance.
9:47 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a burglary at a business. The caller said suspects cut the lock off a trailer but nothing was taken. The trailer was used to store garbage.
3:53 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported seeing large flames by a propane tank. There was a company that burns at that location.
Recommended Stories For You
7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone stole a 12 pack of beer.
9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a woman that possibly vandalized a sign and pulled up flowers. Officers found no damage to any signs but did see someone cut the tops off numerous daffodils.
Thursday
12:21 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Arcadia Drive and Cypress Hill Drive reported a few of his items were taken by his cousin and now the caller believed the items were in a vehicle owned by another person. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.
2:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man requesting to be let in but the caller "has a bad feeling" about him. The caller requested he be talked to and told to move along.
3:58 a.m. — A person reported being at the police department waiting for a shop to open so she could get coffee and would like all of the officers to know she was getting a ride to McCourtney Road in a few hours and if she was contacted by any officers before then she has a big gun and would shoot them.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
3:44 a.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported seeing the missing woman in the Ford Explorer in front of her in a drive-thru line in Marysville.
7:58 a.m. — A caller from Via Vista reported a guitar and microprocessor taken from an unlocked vehicle some time after 10:30 p.m. the previous evening. The caller found the trunk open in the morning.
12:40 p.m. — A person emailed regarding a possible stolen German shepherd, requesting to remain anonymous.
12:56 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a stolen wallet in San Francisco the previous night. The debit card had since been used and cancelled. The caller's ID cards were also in the wallet.
2:04 p.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Office reported theft of property that occurred between March 1 and March 19. The caller reported the theft of small lawn art.
4:55 p.m. — A caller from Candlewood Court said she was attacked by two dogs. The caller said two dogs took her to the ground and also attacked her dog.
9:01 p.m. — A caller from Royal Plum Way reported a disturbance. The caller believed it was a single person arguing with himself.
11:27 p.m. — A caller reported receiving a call from a woman saying she was assaulted by her husband and was locked out of her residence. An arrest was made on charges of domestic battery.
Nevada city Police Department
Wednesday
12:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported a front passenger window was smashed and bags and a purse were taken.
3:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a dine and dash and suspicious activity in a bathroom. An arrest was made on charges of providing a false identity to a police officer.
5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of North Pine Street reported multiple thefts from her unlocked vehicle.
5:34 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Coyote Street and Washington Street reported a woman wearing very little clothing on the street. A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported a woman harassing choir members as they arrived.
5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported theft from a locked vehicle, saying a backpack was stolen containing her credit cards and checkbook.
8:26 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported her vehicle was broken into while she was at work.
Thursday
1:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported two women refusing to leave a bar and trying to fight customers.
— Ross Maak
Trending In: Crime
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Man calls son homeless gigolo pothead
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Man hanging out in “dark spot”
- Nevada City man charged in interstate marijuana trafficking conspiracy after nearly 1,300 pounds of pot seized
- Nevada City man accused of having $1 million in pot now in federal custody, sheriff’s office says
- Child sex suspect arrested in Grass Valley