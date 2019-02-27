Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspected trumpet case spotted

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:06 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a threatening note was left on the caller's vehicle over the weekend.

1:39 p.m. —A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man at a business and irate, possibly on drugs. The man made "finger gun" gestures to a teller re-enacting a possible robbery-type incident a few days previous. Officers were unable to locate the man upon arrival.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported a man trying to get into a vehicle and drive home. The caller's husband escorted him back inside and gave the bartender his keys. The man was sobering up, drinking coffee.

Wednesday

1:15 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her son ran away and she wanted law enforcement to "teach him a lesson." The caller had made no attempt to locate her son and wanted an officer to go and knock on random apartment doors to embarrass him at this friend's house. The caller was advised that would not happen.

1:42 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way requested law enforcement return because she located her son and she wanted to take away his phone as punishment for him not going to school and he wouldn't give it to her. The issue was found to not be a law enforcement issue.

3:02 a.m. — A person was pulled over near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Dorsey Drive. A person was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

5:24 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported an unknown person broke her truck window overnight.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported an irate customer who tried kicking in the door. The caller said the person kicked the door and struck the caller's hand.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Lady Bug Lane reported a woman appeared to have just shot up and appeared to pass out in a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported someone keeps calling and harassing the caller. The caller said the person threw a bunch of flowers on the caller's driveway.

11:10 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Red Dog Cross Road and Red Dog Road reported vandalism to a vehicle the previous evening.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported a burglary to her residence. Access was gained through the caller's bedroom window and a safe with documents was stolen. The caller couldn't see anything out of out place.

4:02 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Adam Avenue and Squirrel Creek Road reported what appeared to be a trumpet case propped up against a stop sign.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Perseverance Mine Court reported theft of a wallet.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Gold Flat Road reported a loud explosion about 10 minutes ago and the power was off.

— Ross Maak