Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspected thief reportedly takes all her clothes off

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:47 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a crackhead approaching people in the parking lot. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Springhill Drove reported a moped down with a possible head injury.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a burglary to a shed.

4:20 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of South Church Street reported fraud to a bank account.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported two men shooting up who had been selling in the park all day. A report was taken.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a person who appeared beat up and bloody, lying in the bushes. A report was taken.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported two separate assaults.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman lying near the dumpsters, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a man who was completely naked, who appeared to be hitting something. A report was taken.

11:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a physical fight involving five or six men who then went in a bar.

Saturday

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Springhill Drive reported a man took an electric scooter and left a regular bike in its place.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman just got completely naked, then put n a shirt from a store and was walking around town with no pants, underwear or shoes. The woman had taken clothes from a donation box and when confronted, she took them off, and then put them back on before walking away.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a person swung at an employee and made contact. No charges were desired.

2 p.m. — A woman reported she could not get ahold of her son. She thought he was somewhere in the house but wouldn’t answer her. He was home and was OK.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man fell and hit his head on the pavement, and was being combative with emergency personnel. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man stole a soda.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a woman panhandling and acting strangely. At 6:01 p.m., she was reported on Minnie Street, causing issues at the park. She was wearing a green cone on her head and carrying a metal pipe. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported intoxicated customers harassing people who then broke a sign. They could not be located.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man refusing to leave, who flicked a cigarette at the security guard. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

8:56 p.m. — A woman reported the theft of flowers and a photo from a grave in Kidder Cemetery. This was the third time in a month and extra patrols were requested.

11:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a physical fight involving at least 10 people. The situation was mediated.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Fern Lane reported the theft of a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder.

9 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported receiving a fake $100 bill. At 4 p.m., the caller reported another counterfeit $100 bill was brought in.

10 a.m. — A man from Panther Court reported vandalism with a light globe broken last night and a neighbor’s key pad broken a month ago.

11:39 a.m. — A caller from Carey Drive reported the theft of vehicle registration tabs.

12:01 p.m. — A woman from Hickman Pass Road reported a mailbox had been broken into.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Bethel Church Way reported vandalism with a glass door broken.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a woman had been casing a residence and extra patrols were requested.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Birchville roads reported a burglary to a barn with the theft of a motorcycle and other items.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported the theft of medication and other items from a vehicle.

203 p.m. — A caller from Scooter Bug Lane reported an attempted burglary with a person who fled in a vehicle.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported possible mail theft.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road and Sargent Jacobs Drive reported a mailbox had been tampered with.

Saturday

2:15 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported an assault, but declined medical attention.

2:17 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Kate Vincent Court reported two bear cubs in the road.

3:38 a.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported an assault. A man took a swing at the caller and fired a pistol in the air before leaving in a vehicle.

4:17 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road and Tall Oaks Place reported seeing people with flashlights in the yard.

10:10 a.m. — A man from Sunrock Road reported his brother hit him in the head with a board and three times in the face as well, before leaving in a vehicle. He was medically cleared and did not want to press charges.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a runaway juvenile.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Western Court reported a neighbor threatened to kill the caller’s dog because it was barking, and the dog then bit him because he came on the caller’s property.

4:22 p.m. — A woman from Spenceville Wildlife Refuge reported she had gotten lost on the trail and tied up the dog she was taking care of because it was exhausted. When she returned for the dog, it was missing.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported the destruction of beehives.

8 p.m. — A caller from John Born Road reported a possible burglary with a suspect leaving in a hurry when confronted.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported promiscuous shooting in the area. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Jordan and Zion streets reported a dog was attacked by two Great Pyrenees-type dogs.

2:15 p.m. — A woman reported that as she was trying to drive a friend to Behavioral Health, the person crawled out the vehicle window and was walking away on Cement Hill Road.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Doane Road reported a person looking into vehicles.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported an assault.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from Commercial and Main streets reported a woman tried to steal items.

Saturday

6:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a man vandalizing a highway sign.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Sacramento streets reported vandalism to a shut-off valve.

