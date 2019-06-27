Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspected shoplifter claims false arrest

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:07 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported two men shooting up in front of a business. They were gone when an officer arrived.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Comstock Court reported the theft of a back license plate.

12:27 p.m. — A woman from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported someone had been in the crawl space of a residence.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be cited for assault.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Stewart Street reported the theft of $12,000.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported an assault.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle on fire.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man was causing a disturbance and pulled out a small hatchet when he was asked to leave.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Ridge Road reported a vehicle had been vandalized.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported finding rounds of ammo at a transient camp near the building.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman shoplifted $47 worth of merchandise. She returned the merchandise and claimed she had been wrongly accused and falsely arrested.

Thursday

6:04 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two tires had been slashed on his vehicle.

6:31 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported hearing a gunshot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. — A man from Maybert Road reported the theft of a sleeping bag.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported the theft of a wedding ring.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Bartlett Drive reported vandalism with black spray paint on a vehicle.

12:26 p.m. — A man from Black and Dalzell roads reported neighbor dogs chasing his horses. He shot at the dogs but missed. The owner was advised to contain his dogs.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported a disabled boater, who was assisted by employees of the marina.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported road rage with the driver of one truck getting out and punching the driver of another truck.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a feral cat with a clear plastic jar stuck on its head.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Goldenchain Court reported a mountain lion in the blackberry bushes by the pool.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Alpha Loop reported the theft of soda and a flag.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from Comerate Road reported a missing juvenile. A BOLO was issued.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from Gracie and Banner Lava Cap roads reported vandalism to a vehicle.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from Redwing Court reported a theft.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from Cottontail Way reported a man kicked in the front door to a residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a woman banging on the windows of a vehicle. She could not be located.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a woman going through mailboxes and banging on things.

10:34 p.m. — A man was arrested after a traffic stop on Boulder Street and Park Avenue on charges of possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, possession of composite knuckles and large-capacity ammunition, driving on a suspended license and violating probation.

— Liz Kellar