Nevada County police blotter: Suspected drunk driver was pregnant, trying not to vomit in vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

3:05 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two 14- to 15-year-old girls keep ringing the doorbell and running away.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported the possible theft of an eBay package with a value of $450.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported scam robocalls.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road reported a DUI driver swerving and almost hitting another vehicle. The driver was contacted and was not drunk. She was pregnant and trying to pull over so she wouldn’t vomit in the vehicle.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported having been assaulted in Tahoe.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a door had been kicked in.

11:46 p.m. — A video alarm at Memorial Park pool showed a man in swim trunks, who was issued a warning.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat campground reported finding narcotics paraphernalia on the trail.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Gaston and Relief Hill roads reported the lock to a water tank had been broken.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported mailboxes had been opened and mail was taken. Extra patrols were requested.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Lane reported vandalism to a gate.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Conifer Drive reported eggs had been thrown at a vehicle.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Alabama reported a missing person possibly being held against her will in Nevada County. The woman was located on Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road and no kidnapping was found to have occurred. A person was cited on suspicion of driving without a valid license and disobeying a peace officer.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from red Dog Road reported the theft of a travel trailer.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported receiving a scam letter.

6:57 p.m. — A woman from New Rome Road reported a vehicle tried to hit her. At 8:39 p.m., the woman called back and said she was not happy with the result of her previous call and said NCSO was involved with the cartel.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported fraud on a bank account.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Crest Lane reported a man slapped and pushed a woman.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:30 a.m. — A caller reported an assault from Sunday’s protest and had footage of that and other assaults as well.

1:14 p.m. — A woman reported having video footage of a man being assaulted and his phone being taken from him Sunday.

3:44 p.m. — A juvenile reported he was assaulted at Sunday’s rally, but did not sustain injuries.

4:35 p.m. — A woman reported a man attacked her and broke her phone during Sunday’s protest.

4:56 p.m. — A caller reported having been attacked and assaulted, was put in a chokehold and slammed to the ground with visible injuries.

— Liz Kellar