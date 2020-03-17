Nevada County police blotter: Suspect tries to blackmail woman with naked webcam footage

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:06 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1500 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle hit their flag pole.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man driving a vehicle on the sidewalk. A report was taken.

12:36 p.m. — A man reported a physical fight involving another man at Memorial Park. The other man then was chasing him. A report was taken.

2:02 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a vehicle, and requested extra patrols.

2:44 p.m. — A woman from Oak Street reported finding her front door open and $400 missing.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported two boys looking in vehicles.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Blight Road reported a burglary to a building.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

3:08 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Charles drives reported a tree down and blocking the road.

5:01 a.m. — A caller from Shannan Way reported power lines and a tree down.

6:36 a.m. — A caller from Crystal Wells and Red Dog roads reported a tree blocking the road.

6:44 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Snowline roads reported power lines down.

7 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported lines down.

7:25 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported power lines down.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Lakewood Lane reported a tree down in the road.

9:20 a.m. — A woman reported a man wanted an iTunes gift card or he would post naked webcam footage of her. She said she did not know him and was given contact information for reporting internet crime.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported the theft of a motorized bicycle and the siphoning of gas out of vehicles.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from Pine Peak Road reported a dog broke into a pen and killed a peacock, and tried to attack the caller.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from Empire Mine State Park reported hearing a gunshot. Nothing was located.

1:39 p.m. — A woman from Newtown Road reported a person threw a bag at her and it hit her eye. The parties were separated.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill and Pasquale roads reported a tree down with power lines blocking the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a man refusing to leave. At 5:53 a.m., the man was back and causing a disturbance. Hew as arrested on an outstanding warrant.

4:57 a.m. — A caller from Gethsemane and Cross streets reported a tree blocking the road.

5:32 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue and Perseverance Mine Court reported a tree in the road.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the theft of a rear license plate.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported vandalism to a vehicle side mirror.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported guests had urinated in a bed and destroyed a room, and were refusing to leave.

— Liz Kellar