Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspect found with nothing in his pants

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported theft of pet food off the front porch in the middle of the night. The caller has the suspect on video.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported people smoking marijuana in front of the little children. The people were reminded of the no smoking ordinance.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported finding a jacket on her back deck with a crack pipe in it.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported his neighbor came over to tell him something was wrong with his other neighbor medically. The caller hung up on transfer. On callback the caller was agitated saying he didn't know what was wrong and to just get someone over there now.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a woman screaming from a vehicle driven by a man preventing the woman from getting out of the vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported people banging on the walls and playing loud music and going to the neighbor's, ringing the doorbells and leaving.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a theft in progress with the person stuffing items in his pants. He exited the store talking about shooting people. Officers found the man and there was nothing in his pants.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported he was lost but someone told him where he was while he was on the line. The caller was advised of 911 usage.

Monday

1:48 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported someone screaming and pushing a woman. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

2:11 a.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported someone in the garage. She heard a key in the lock and no one else should have a key. The caller's ex had broken into the garage before. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

6:44 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a woman came to the caller's door and said there were people who were trying to kill her. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

12:14 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Polaris Drive and Brass Circle reported a sink hole under the road. The caller was placing some flagging at the location. California Highway Patrol reported it is a hazard and approximately four feet of erosion.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported he was approached by two people who were trying to fight them at the gas pumps. The caller said they didn't know who the people were or why they were trying to fight them. The caller said they people appeared impaired. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

6:53 p.m. — A caller reported three people stuck in the snow in Cascade Shores. The caller said one person had one leg, another had a back injury and the other was recently out of surgery. The caller was told the subjects needed to call a tow truck.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from Voyageur Way reported a fire that had fully engulfed an RV.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a man just came to the door and asked for LSD.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a dog locked in a vehicle. The caller believed the dog was in distress and had been in the vehicle for over 40 minutes and panting. The caller said the people came back to the vehicle and left the lot.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a physical fight between a man and woman. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery and damage to a wireless communication device.

— Ross Maak