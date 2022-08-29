Nevada County police blotter: Subject with ‘blood all over them’ reported in store taking hand wipes

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:38 a.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a motorhome with lots of people coming up to it and exchanging large amounts of money parked alongside of the building. The occupants were also leaving trash all over the place.

4:36 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a lid on a waterline in the roadway was on upside down and they believed it would puncture tires.

9:38 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a black Ferrari speeding and passing on a double yellow line.

Saturday

8:20 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject walking in the middle of the highway.

10:13 a.m. – A caller from Primrose Lane reported a stolen wheelchair. The caller had loaned it to someone and that person was now requesting money in exchange for the wheelchair.

5:34 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a subject knocking on their door every day at 2 a.m.

6:16 p.m. – A caller from Dalton Street reported a male with a red Mohawk skateboarding in the area with a female watching.

Sunday

9:22 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject in the store who wasn’t supposed to be. The subject appeared to have “blood all over” them. The subject was standing at the entrance to the store taking hand wipes from the holder.

11:49 a.m. – A caller from Carriage Lane reported the theft of a Yeti cooler.

1:48 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported his business had no water.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:48 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a person who was frequently harassing employees. The caller said it was an ongoing issue, and the subject was disgruntled because they don’t leave public restrooms open 24 hours.

Saturday

1:40 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a vehicle with no rear license plate driving with its turn signal on, on the wrong side of the road and all over the roadway.

7:21 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a motorcycle that had just passed their house and the caller thought it might be stolen; they had heard something about a stolen motorcycle from neighbors.

Sunday

6:13 p.m – A caller from Gracie Road reported a sickly raccoon walking around the area.

7:47 p.m. – A caller from Long Street reported a pick-up with 10-12 juveniles in the back. The youths had also been seen skateboarding in the area.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

Friday

7:15 a.m. – A caller from the Old Downieville Highway reported a loud barking dog. The caller wasn’t sure where it was coming from, but said the dog barks from dusk until dawn and it had been going on for at least 10 days.

10:23 a.m. – A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported Airbnb renters were not out on time. The caller said the renters’ belongings were everywhere and was concerned they would destroy the property.

1:17 a.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a bear outside his tent for the last 20-30 minutes getting into food. The caller’s spouse called back 23 minutes later to report the bear was still there.

Saturday

8:23 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported some “shady” characters in the business making strange comments. The caller thought something might happen, but was unsure what it might be.

9:11 p.m. – A caller from Orchard Way reported a loud event in the area, described as a “hippy fest.”

Sunday

11:37 a.m. – A caller from Lake Sterling reported a group of people shooting firearms. One round almost hit the caller. The caller was directed to Tahoe National Forest.

1:12 p.m. – A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a yard sale sign but when they went to the yard sale no one was there. The caller knocked on the door and no one answered. The caller requested a welfare check on the occupant of the house.

5:37 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported a subject walking into the campground and was “all bloody” and reported they had been jumped by a few guys.

11:51 p.m – A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported hearing three explosions in the area.

— Jennifer Nobles