Nevada County Police Blotter: Subject asked to ‘not sing so loudly’

Wednesday

Grass Valley Police Department

12:26 a.m. – A 911 caller reported two males threw a small wheel at his vehicle resulting in a golf ball sized dent along Plaza Drive near Brunswick Road and Sutton Way.

3:46 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Whispering Pines Lane near Crown Point Circle and Brunswick Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter stolen from the caller’s rental vehicle at the above location, the caller’s job site, sometime between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

11:08 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Crown Point Circle reported an almost blind male left in a white sedan with a damaged trunk. The caller is supposed to be driving the vehicle for the male due to his disability. Contact was made with all involved and the male agreed for the caregiver to drive him home.

11:48 a.m. – A reporting party reported that someone has been living under the boarded up residence along West Olympia Drive and requested contact.

2:13 p.m. – A reporting party off of Brighton Street reported a large horse trailer parked for several months now blocking the turning view from the street.

4:06 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Mill Street reported a burglary to an unoccupied residence where several valuables were taken sometime between Nov. and Dec. 7. A report was taken.

6:43 p.m. – A trespassing call off of Freeman Lane was cleared by contact after a male was singing too loudly in front of a business and making other customers uncomfortable. The caller states he wants the male moved along and to not sing so loudly.

8:35 p.m. – A caller off of Scotia Pines Circle reported seeing a very tall female yesterday and today and requested extra patrol. The reporting party states the subject is very tall and is very unusual looking since she has a long black coat and has her face covered.

Nevada City Police Department

10:08 a.m. – A reporting party off of North Pine and York Street reported a vehicle parked in a yellow zone all morning. The silver SUV, with a juror parking slip in the window, was given a citation.

3:54 p.m. – A handful of vehicles were towed from Broad Street to make way for Victorian Christmas.

11:13 p.m. – A police presence was requested for rowdy customers loitering in front of a business along the 300 block of Broad Street. A vehicle in the roadway was towed.

Nevada County Sheriffs Department

9:41 a.m. – A disturbance was reported off of Table Meadow Road when a 911 caller reported a tenant came to her home and pounded on her door. She fled the property. No crime was found and the call was determined to be in reference to a restraining order and eviction process.

9:59 a.m. – An animal call off of Highway 174 and Powerline Road reported an injured deer that hasn’t moved in over 24 hours. There was no need to dispatch the deer and a welfare check on the animal was scheduled for the next day.

10:17 a.m. – Custodial problems were reported along Maidu Avenue and Dead End. A courtesy ride to the hospital was provided.

11:12 a.m. – An animal abuse report was taken after a cat was was locked in a basement with no food or water, off of Lazy Valley Road, and a dog out back in a crate in skin and bones was left out in the elements.

2:24 p.m. – Sheriff’s units provided an agency assist for CHP and Cal Fire for a traffic collision that occurred along Highway 20 at White Cloud Campground.

3:00 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Willow Valley Road reported being scared from hearing gunshots in the area. The caller was advised that it was legal where she was located.

3:44 p.m. – A possible DUI driver in a maroon colored GMC was reported at Lime Kiln Road and McCourtney Road. The caller lost connection during the call.

4:42 p.m. – An animal call off of Duggans Road reported a sick Canadian Goose that he believes has the Avian Flu and would like to speak with animal control on the situation.

5:03 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Lake Forest Drive reported that she locked her baby in the vehicle. The vehicle was not running.

6:50 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported off of North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road when an older sedan with “express” written on it parked hidden on the property with two males that got out of vehicle. One approached the door and the other went around the side of the house. When the reporting party’s wife came out subjects ran off and got into a traffic collision with a rock and a tree on the way out.

7:23 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported off of East Empire Street when a subject advised people are breaking into her rental property stating, “There’s a lot of them and they run the club life” and could not provide a further description. Her friend drove by and stated white males in their 50s were in there.

10:01 p.m. – A Search and Rescue mutual aid request came in from Placer County in regards to a missing 16 year old in the Dutch Flat area.

